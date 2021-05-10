ajc logo
Braves send two relievers to Gwinnett, recall Camargo

Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones gives infielder Johan Camargo some batting tips in spring training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves recalled infielder Johan Camargo from Gwinnett on Monday and sent two relief pitchers back to the Triple-A team.

Right-handers Victor Arano and Jasseel De La Cruz were returned to Gwinnett after being promoted to the big-league team Saturday, continuing the frequent turnover in the Braves’ bullpen. Neither got into a game over the weekend.

Camargo has played in six games at Gwinnett, batting .348 (8-for-23) with a 1.314 OPS and three home runs. He was hitless in 11 at-bats with Atlanta earlier this season.

