Braves send two relievers to Gwinnett, recall Camargo

Right-handers Victor Arano and Jasseel De La Cruz were returned to Gwinnett after being promoted to the big-league team Saturday, continuing the frequent turnover in the Braves’ bullpen. Neither got into a game over the weekend.

Camargo has played in six games at Gwinnett, batting .348 (8-for-23) with a 1.314 OPS and three home runs. He was hitless in 11 at-bats with Atlanta earlier this season.