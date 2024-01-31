Underdog North Carolina promo code: New sportsbook details, launch updates

While a launch date has been established, other remaining details surrounding Underdog North Carolina promo are currently unclear. This is much in part because there is no prior precedent of the sportsbook arm operating in other states. Still, with several North Carolina sports betting promos expected to be available for the taking, let’s cover everything we know about Underdog North Carolina Sportsbook.

Underdog North Carolina promo code: What to expect

Underdog North Carolina promo code Details ❗ NC legal betting status ✅ Retail: Yes

✅ Online: Yes ⭐ Underdog NC availability ❌ Retail Sportsbook: No

❌ Online Sportsbook: No

✍️ Underdog Sportsbook sign-up offer ❓ TBD 💲 Minimum deposit $10 ✅ Minimum betting age 21 🎲 Betting requirement 1x ➡️ App platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play Store), Web Browser 🎰 Underdog NC partner ⛳ McConnell Golf (PGA) 📅 Underdog NC Sportsbook launch date Expected Mar. 11, 2024

Whenever a new state first debuts legal online sports betting, new users have the chance to score extremely valuable sign-up promos. These sign-up offers provide first-time users with lucrative sportsbook bonuses to help them get started in a winning way on the new betting platform.

Based on offerings throughout previous state launches, it’s expected the FanDuel North Carolina promo code and DraftKings NC promo code will offer a bet-and-get mechanic such as bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets. With no precedent to point to at Underdog, we don’t know the up-and-comers approach, but we can assume it may have similar components.

Given that North Carolina online sports betting is set to launch in March 2024, the countdown is officially on for prospective users to score these awesome bonuses. The details of the impending Underdog NC promo code have not yet been revealed, but new users can follow a standard process to secure the Underdog bonus once it’s available.

Here’s how to claim the soon-to-launch Underdog Sportsbook bonus upon its official release:

Click the Underdog North Carolina promo code linked on this page. Sign-up for an account by providing the required information (full legal name, date of birth, etc.). Fund your account using one of the available deposit methods. Select your betting line of choice and make your first wager on the platform.

It remains to be seen just how the Underdog NC promo code will operate once the sportsbook is launched. Some of the popular sportsbook welcome bonus types include bet-and-get offers, first-bet insurance, and more.

From a Daily Fantasy Sports perspective, new users can sign-up with Underdog and receive a $100 deposit match when they get started.

Underdog North Carolina Sportsbook promo code launch details

The exact launch date for NC online sports betting is Mar. 11, 2024, at noon, meaning awaiting fans will have the opportunity to bet on exciting NCAA Tournament action as well as the entirety of the NBA Playoffs. In states where online sports betting has already been launched, the official go-live date has been previewed by an early registration period. During this pre-registration window, eligible users have received fantastic bonuses for their early sign-up.

North Carolina will officially open an early registration window on Mar. 1, 2024, and users will have the opportunity to fund their accounts during this time. It has not yet been revealed whether or not bettors will be eligible to receive bonuses during this time.

How to get the Underdog North Carolina promo code

Announced in the early onset of 2024, Underdog Sports has confirmed plans to unveil the soon-to-launch Underdog Sportsbook, and that the platform will go live in North Carolina. While exact details of the sportsbook and promo code have not yet been revealed, the sign-up process should be similar to other major sports betting operators.

When the Underdog Sportsbook goes live, new users will likely be required to provide the following information to register for an account:

Full legal name

Date of birth (must be at least 21 years old)

Email address

Phone number

Last four digits of Social Security

It’s likely that users will also be required to enable the location services on their access devices. This is so that Underdog Sportsbook can verify the user is within legal state sports betting boundaries.

Eligible users located in states where online sports betting is already live can secure a myriad of sportsbook promo codes using the linked offers on this page.

Current Underdog promos and betting markets

Once it’s available, the Underdog Sportsbook app should provide betting markets for both professional and college sports games throughout the country. That being said, it’s perfectly reasonable to expect heightened interest in betting on local NC teams like the Panthers, Hornets, Duke, and UNC.

With the popular Underdog Fantasy Pick’em and Draft games available in various states throughout the country (including North Carolina), here are some of the upcoming major sports events to play:

Super Bowl 58 (NFL)

College Basketball Conference Tournaments (NCAAM and NCAAW)

College Basketball NCAA Tournament (NCAAM and NCAAW)

NBA Playoffs

NHL Playoffs

MLB Opening Day

The Masters (PGA)

Underdog North Carolina Partnership

The Underdog Fantasy Sports brand is quickly gaining popularity throughout the nation, and the operator is now branching out into the sportsbook industry. Aiming to launch in North Carolina, Underdog Sports has agreed to a partnership with McConnell Golf. This partnership is necessary for Underdog to meet the state requirements to launch as a sports betting operator.

McConnell Golf owns 16 venues throughout four states, including the renowned Sedgefield Country Club, host of the Wyndham Championship (PGA Tour). In what is shaping up to be a robust North Carolina sports betting market, there have already been nine potential operators (including Underdog) to apply for an NC sportsbook license.

Underdog North Carolina Sportsbook and Fantasy Sports

Given that Underdog has already partnered with McConnell Golf in North Carolina, there is good reason to believe the operator could be among the first sportsbooks available at the official launch of NC online sports betting. Pre-registration for North Carolina online sports betting begins on Mar. 1, 2024, with a launch scheduled ten days later on Mar. 11, 2024.

While the Underdog North Carolina Sportsbook is not yet available, eligible users in the Tar Heel State do have access to Underdog Fantasy Sports games. Both Pick’em and Draft are available for Underdog users in North Carolina, allowing them to profit from making easy quick picks on some of their favorite players across various sports.

A well-established presence from a Daily Fantasy Sports perspective could prove monumental for Underdog if and when the operator launches its sportsbook in North Carolina. Brand name recognition and the potential for a shared wallet between Daily Fantasy Sports and the Underdog Sportsbook are both crucial factors to keep tabs on ahead of the North Carolina mobile sportsbook launch.

North Carolina teams to bet on Underdog

When online sports betting is launched in North Carolina, there is expected to be a plethora of sportsbook operators available. Given the fact that Underdog has already launched in NC as a Daily Fantasy Sports platform, and has partnered with McConnell Golf, users can expect to see Underdog North Carolina Sportsbook available soon.

North Carolina professional sports teams

Once the Underdog North Carolina promo code is available to bettors in the Tar Heel State, eligible users will have the ability to bet on all their favorite local teams like the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte FC, and more.

North Carolina professional sports team League/Association 🏈 Carolina Panthers NFL 🏀 Charlotte Hornets NBA 🏒 Carolina Hurricanes NHL ⚽ Charlotte FC MLS

Sports bettors on the Underdog North Carolina platform will also have the option to bet on all their favorite in-state college schools/teams.

North Carolina college sports teams/schools

Placing bets on college games involving the UNC Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils, NC State Wolfpack, and Wake Forest are also likely to be popular plays when NC online sportsbooks go live.

North Carolina college sports team/school Conference North Carolina Tar Heels ACC North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC Duke Blue Devils ACC Appalachian State Mountaineers Sun Belt Campbell Fighting Camels CAA (FCS) Charlotte 49ers AAC Davidson Wildcats Atlantic 10 East Carolina Pirates AAC Elon Phoenix Colonial (FCS) Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs Big South (FCS) North Carolina A&T Aggies CAA( FCS) North Carolina Central Eagles MEAC (FCS) Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC Western Carolina Catamounts Southern (FCS)

Sports to bet on Underdog

While the Underdog Sportsbook has not yet been launched, it’s fair to assume the platform will provide a plethora of different sports/leagues for users to wager on. Underdog already boasts an impressive selection for Daily Fantasy Sports, many/all of which could be available on the sportsbook as well.

Some of the commonly available sports to bet on include the following:

Australian Rules Football

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football

Golf

Hockey

Lacrosse

MMA

Motorsports

Rugby

Snooker

Soccer

Tennis

Underdog Sportsbook deposit options

Once launched, Underdog Sportsbook will likely offer a myriad of deposit methods for users to fund their accounts, including:

Credit/debit card

Online banking

PayPal

VIP ACH eCheck

Wire transfer

Play+ Prepaid Card

Underdog Sportsbook withdrawal options

It’s also likely that Underdog Sportsbook will offer several withdrawal methods for users to receive payouts, including:

Online banking

PayPal

VIP Preferred eCheck

Wire transfer

Underdog all available states

Although Underdog Sportsbook has not yet been launched, the massive Daily Fantasy Sports brand already operates Pick’em or Draft fantasy games in many states throughout the country, including:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

DC

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Underdog North Carolina promo code FAQ

Let’s go over some of the frequently asked questions about the Underdog North Carolina promo code.

What is the best Underdog North Carolina promo code?

TBD: The Underdog North Carolina Sportsbook has not yet been launched, and a subsequent promo code has not yet been revealed.

Is Underdog legal in North Carolina?

Yes, but only in a Daily Fantasy Sports setting: The popular DFS brand is hopeful to launch the Underdog Sportsbook in North Carolina in March 2024.

Is online sports betting legal in North Carolina?

Yes, North Carolina online sports betting is legal: NC online sportsbooks are slated to launch on Mar. 11, 2024.

What is the Underdog Sportsbook bonus?

TBD, the Underdog Sportsbook is not yet available: However, new users on Underdog Daily Fantasy can score a $100 deposit match at sign-up.

When will Underdog NC Sportsbook launch?

Hopeful March 2024: Underdog has already partnered with McConnell Golf (PGA) in North Carolina, and is hopeful to launch the Underdog North Carolina Sportsbook in early March 2024.