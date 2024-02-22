North Carolina sports betting launch: When will apps begin taking wagers?

While NC online sportsbooks are legal as of June 2023, prospective users will need to wait just a bit longer for the official launch of North Carolina online sports betting, set for March 11, 2024. Ahead of the go-live date, eligible users will have the opportunity to register early to get set up for all the exciting action.

Which online sportsbooks are launching in North Carolina?

So far, there are eight North Carolina online sports betting operators slated for launch in early March 2024. Some of the most popular sportsbook platforms like FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM will all be available in the Tar Heel State, as well as fresh new faces like ESPN BET and Fanatics.

As per the passed legislation to allow NC online sports betting, all operators are required to partner with a North Carolina professional sports team, sports venue, sports league, or tribal gambling venue.

The following partnerships have been agreed ahead of the North Carolina online sports betting launch:

ESPN BET North Carolina - Quail Hollow Golf Club

DraftKings North Carolina - NASCAR

- NASCAR FanDuel North Carolina - PGA Tour

- PGA Tour Fanatics North Carolina - Carolina Hurricanes (NHL)

bet365 North Carolina - Charlotte Hornets (NBA)

BetMGM North Carolina - Charlotte Motor Speedway

Caesars North Carolina - Harrah’s Tribal Casinos

Underdog Sports North Carolina - McConnell Golf

North Carolina online sports betting pre-registration: Worth it?

Before North Carolina online sports betting is officially launched on March 11, 2024, eligible users will have the opportunity to register early beginning on March 1, 2024. At this point, pre-registration is somewhat of a common courtesy when a new state is set to launch online sportsbooks.

During these early sign-up periods, eligible users have the opportunity to register early and create their account on the soon-to-launch sports betting platform. During the NC online sports betting pre-registration window, users will also have the option to fund their accounts. This ensures those users will be ready to wager as soon as the Tar Heel State gives the green light for online betting on March 11, 2024.

Additionally, many of the pre-registration periods offered in other states have allowed users to score exclusive sportsbook bonuses. Typically, these pre-registration promos do not even require a deposit, as users can simply score a bonus for signing up early.