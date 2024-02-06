North Carolina tightens ACC grip after big win over Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels were already in good position to win the ACC regular season title, but after securing a convincing win over Duke last weekend, oddsmakers now view them as an overwhelming favorite.
Despite an early-week upset loss to Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels watching their odds move to that of an overwhelming favorite following the rivalry win.
UNC now a massive ACC favorite at DraftKings
This time a week ago, UNC found itself as a stellar -380 to win the ACC. That was before losing as a big favorite to Georgia Tech. No harm, no foul, however, as the Duke victory more than offset that setback.
Following the game against Duke, UNC moved to a -750 favorite to win the ACC title. Relatedly, Duke moved from (+260) all the way down to +550.
Here’s a look at the current ACC odds:
- UNC -750
- Duke +550
- Virginia +1000
- Wake Forest +6500
- North Carolina State +10000
- Florida State +13000
Current odds to win the NCAA Tournament
Despite the Tar Heels’ solid footing in the ACC, they have only the fourth best odds to win it all . Currently, Purdue +750, UConn +800, and Houston +900 all sit ahead of UNC. Meanwhile, Arizona (+1400), Kentucky (+1600), Tennessee (+1600) and Kansas (+1700) trail just behind.
In other words, this thing is wide open right now.
A great time for NC sports fans
Super Bowl 58 kicks off this weekend between the Chiefs and 49ers, and despite the imminent launch North Carolina sports betting, it won’t be off the ground in time for the game. Still, with a March 11 liftoff date of NC sports betting promos, including the DraftKings North Carolina promo code, bettors there will be able to place wagers on the ACC Tournament and March Madness.
With squads like Duke and UNC very much in title contention, it could be a fast and furious start for the state’s future sports bettors.
