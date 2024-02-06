North Carolina tightens ACC grip after big win over Duke

Following the game against Duke, UNC moved to a -750 favorite to win the ACC title. Relatedly, Duke moved from (+260) all the way down to +550.

Here’s a look at the current ACC odds:

UNC -750

Duke +550

Virginia +1000

Wake Forest +6500

North Carolina State +10000

Florida State +13000

Current odds to win the NCAA Tournament

Despite the Tar Heels’ solid footing in the ACC, they have only the fourth best odds to win it all . Currently, Purdue +750, UConn +800, and Houston +900 all sit ahead of UNC. Meanwhile, Arizona (+1400), Kentucky (+1600), Tennessee (+1600) and Kansas (+1700) trail just behind.

In other words, this thing is wide open right now.

A great time for NC sports fans

Super Bowl 58 kicks off this weekend between the Chiefs and 49ers, and despite the imminent launch North Carolina sports betting, it won’t be off the ground in time for the game. Still, with a March 11 liftoff date of NC sports betting promos, including the DraftKings North Carolina promo code, bettors there will be able to place wagers on the ACC Tournament and March Madness.

With squads like Duke and UNC very much in title contention, it could be a fast and furious start for the state’s future sports bettors.