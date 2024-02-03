DraftKings Super Bowl promo: Claim the 49ers-Chiefs $200 bonus early

DraftKings Super Bowl promo scores instant bonus

The Super Bowl promo at DraftKings grades out as the top bonus for 49ers-Chiefs, and here’s why. Not only does it turn $5 into $200 in bonuses with a 40x multiplier, it also does so no matter what.

Compared against similar offers of other apps, not only is this the biggest bet-and-get bonus (along with FanDuel), but there’s no sweating whether or not you’ll actually receive. While FanDuel has a similar set up, the offer is dependent upon a user picking the winner of 49ers-Chiefs. That’s obviously no layup given the 49ers are a 2-point favorite but Patrick Mahomes has been lights out as an underdog.

DraftKings legal states

To qualify for the offer, users must be at least 21 years of age and located in a state where DraftKings is live. That list includes: New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

The app is also expected to hit North Carolina next month, meaning the DraftKings North Carolina promo code will soon be available to players there. So, while those in the Tar Heel state can’t bet UNC-Duke today, they should have access in time for the ACC Tournament next month.

How to get the Super Bowl promo

First, it’s important to note the app will also likely offer up a variety of single-bet, parlay and SGP boosts as part of the DraftKings Super Bowl promo package. Also, recent history suggests they will likely have no-brainer boosts available that turn a profit on a likely-to-hit outcome.

To get the offer, users can click here.

Hit the landing page, click the sign up button, and the register for a new account.

After registration, make a first deposit of no fewer than $5 and a first wager of at least the same amount.

Get $200 in bonus bets to use throughout this week, whether that’s on Chiefs-49ers, college basketball, or NBA games.