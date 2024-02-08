DraftKings Super Bowl promo: $200 49ers-Chiefs bonus, bet match offer

DraftKings Super Bowl promo: $200 bonus, other great offers

First, let’s do a quick setup on the DraftKings Super Bowl offer.

Between now and kickoff Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, new users at DraftKings can place a $5 bet on 49ers-Chiefs -- or any other game across the NBA, college basketball and NHL. Doing so will automatically trigger a $200 bonus.

So, if you know which side you want to back in Super Bowl 58, go ahead and do it now with the confidence of knowing that you’ll get $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens with that wager. If, however, it should end up winning the user will also receive a cash payout along with the new player reward.

Other 49ers-Chiefs offers

In terms of new user incentives, the DraftKings package stands out because of its instant nature and high upside. The sportsbook also has a variety of strong offers available to returning players as well.

With the LBJ Replay Instant Bet Match, those who log in and place any wager on the Super Bowl will receive back a bonus bet match in the same amount (max reward limits do apply). Meanwhile, opt-in is required and the qualifying wager must carry odds of -150 or longer across straight wagers, SGPs and live bets.

As the weekend comes into focus, also expect DraftKings to issue a series of different odds boosts. These will enhance potential wins. While these offers have yet to be conveyed, expect to see an odds boost pack that provides enhanced payouts on SGPs and single wagers.

Separate Super Boosts will take game or player prop outcomes and provide them with significantly-enhanced payouts.

DraftKings Super Bowl promo details

Beyond the bonus setup, there are a few additional key details to know:

The bet $5, get $200 bonus is for new players only.

Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in states where DraftKings is live. Currently, the app live in MA, NY, CT, PA, NJ, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KY, KS, CO, AZ, WY, IL, VT, IN, IA, OH, MI. Soon, DraftKings North Carolina is expected to hit the market, likely next month.

is expected to hit the market, likely next month. If you or a loved one is dealing with a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.