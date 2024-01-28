DraftKings promo code: Claim Chiefs-Ravens $200 instant bonus

Legacies will be defined in a high-stakes AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Ravens, and while both teams will lay it on the line, you won’t have to with the latest DraftKings promo code. In fact, though this game certainly carries a level of unpredictability, this DraftKings Sportsbook offer turns a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets, perhaps making it the lone sure-thing Sunday.

As teams prepare for Super Bowl 58, new users in participating states can begin building their bankrolls by placing moneyline, point spread and game prop wagers on the likes of Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers. Right now, Kansas City comes in as a 4-point underdog, while Detroit is a 7.5-point underdog in the late game.

DraftKings promo code supplies awesome Chiefs-Ravens bonuses

Along with the bet $5, get $200 bonus for new players, DraftKings Sportsbook also offers up a variety of secondary ways to benefit users.