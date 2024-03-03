DraftKings North Carolina gets aggressive ahead of upcoming launch date

DraftKings North Carolina was one of eight online sportsbook operators to gain approval to accept bets ahead of the planned March 11 launch. Looking to continue its run of success across the online betting landscape, DraftKings is now legal in North Carolina and arrives with plenty of momentum thanks to significant marketing power and brand recognition.

Still, as it jockeys with the likes of FanDuel, BetMGM and others, DrafKings’ early success in the market is very much rooted in its ability to offer one of the best North Carolina sports betting promos. As anticipation towards a long-awaited launch builds, many sports fans will spend the coming days looking for the best offers from sportsbook apps.

DraftKings North Carolina looks to establish early dominance

The U.S. legal online sports betting space has been largely led by DraftKings and FanDuel. These two apps enter North Carolina figuring to develop a similar hold of market share, but it doesn’t just happen naturally.

Big-time competitors like BetMGM and the emerging ESPN BET brands figure to create a challenge for DraftKings in North Carolina, so it’s arriving in the state by putting its best foot foward.

The brand has joined a few others in providing a pre-and-post setup to its launch reward, marking an extremely aggressive approach as it looks to gobble up market share.

DraftKings brings two-part approach to NC

The old adage goes that you’re unlikely to get something for nothing, but DraftKings NC is currently giving anyone who signs up for the app a $100 bonus during the run up to March 11. This no-deposit-needed approach is unique and figures to bring in interested sports fans.

After March 11, the pre-registration offer will disappear before the app turns over to a bet $5, get $200 instant bonus approach. The 1-2 punch of sorts sets it up well. Notably, FanDuel North Carolina has deployed a similar marketing plan this week, but others like BetMGM and Caesars have taken a one-or-the-other approach.

Where will early betting action come from?

The North Carolina Lottery Commission initially targeted a January through June window to start legal online sports betting. It, however, soon became clear the app would not get off the ground in time for the NFL Playoffs or Super Bowl.

While the NFL generates added interest in sports betting and the DraftKings North Carolina arrival falls outside of the season, it does come at an interesting time.

The Mar. 11 launch date beats the start of the ACC Tournament by one day, meaning it will be here in time for March Madness, the start of the MLB regular season, and will fall in line with key late-season NBA and NHL games.