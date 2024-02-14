Want to get in on the fun ahead of the 2024 college football season? bet365 is offering new users a choice when they sign up today -- you can either bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets or you can claim a first-bet safety net of up to $1,000! Click here to sign up for bet365 using promo code AJCXLM now!

Let’s dive into some of the early 2024 college football odds on the market, including Heisman odds, national championship odds and team win totals!

College Football National Championship Odds 2024-25

The Michigan Wolverines claimed the College Football Playoff crown to end the 2023 season. But the Wolverines are now in rebuilding mode after losing coach Jim Harbaugh and QB JJ McCarthy, along with some key assistant coaches, to the NFL ranks.

There will be plenty of new faces in Ann Arbor this season, but the Wolverines shouldn’t be taken lightly, as they’ll still be a threat to make the new 12-team Playoff.

It’s the Georgia Bulldogs who enter the year as the betting favorite to win the national championship, though. Kirby Smart and the Dawgs enter 2024 with +325 odds to win the title. Ohio State, another team that missed out on the 4-team CFP field in 2023, was second with +500 odds on bet365.

Here’s a look at the current odds (as of mid-February) to win the national championship on bet365:

TEAM TITLE ODDS Georgia +325 Ohio State +500 Texas +750 Alabama +1000 Michigan +1200 Oregon +1200 LSU +1200 Ole Miss +1400 Florida State +1800 Penn State +2200 Notre Dame +2500 Clemson +2500 Texas A&M +3300 USC +3300 Oklahoma +4000 Tennessee +4000 Mizzou +5000 Washington +5000 Kansas State +6600 Miami (FL) +6600 Utah +6600 Arizona +7500 Louisville +10000 Auburn +10000

As you can see, 24 teams have +10000 odds or better for winning the 2024 national title, according to bet365.

When placing a futures bet, it’s important to shop around for the best line. For example, while bet365 has Georgia at +325, FanDuel has Georgia at +300. Thus, you’d want to place a bet for Georgia to win the national title on bet365. But if you like Alabama, FanDuel’s odds for the Crimson Tide (+1200) are better than bet365′s (+1000).

It’s all about creating the most value for yourself as a bettor, so looking at the lines on multiple sportsbooks is crucial.

If you’re a believer in Mizzou, bet365 is the place to be. The Tigers are at +5000 on bet365, compared to +3000 on DraftKings. But DraftKings gives you better odds on Michigan (+1400) than bet365′s +1200.

College Football Heisman Trophy Odds 2024

Jayden Daniels of LSU snagged the Heisman Trophy in 2023 with an incredible season for the Tigers. He threw for 40 touchdowns and ran for 10 more while only throwing 4 interceptions.

Now, though, he’s off to the 2024 NFL Draft, so we’ll have to look elsewhere for our Heisman Trophy picks this fall.

Here’s a look at all the players with +5000 or better odds to hoist the Heisman on bet365:

PLAYER TEAM POSITION HEISMAN ODDS Carson Beck Georgia QB +800 Dillon Gabriel Oregon QB +800 Jalen Milroe Alabama QB +800 Quinn Ewers Texas QB +800 Will Howard Ohio State QB +1200 Garrett Nussmeier LSU QB +1600 Jaxson Dart Ole Miss QB +1600 Nico Iamaleava Tennessee QB +1600 Jackson Arnold Oklahoma QB +1800 Noah Fifita Arizona QB +1800 Cameron Ward Miami (FL) QB +2000 Conner Weigman Texas A&M QB +2200 Brady Cook Mizzou QB +2500 DJ Uiagalelei Florida State QB +2500 Riley Leonard Notre Dame QB +2500 Cade Klubnik Clemson QB +2800 Will Rogers Washington QB +3000 Drew Allar Penn State QB +4000 Jalon Daniels Kansas QB +4000 Miller Moss USC QB +4000 Shedeur Sanders Colorado QB +4000 Avery Johnson Kansas State QB +4500 Cameron Rising Utah QB +5000 Dante Moore Oregon QB +5000 Julian Sayin Ohio State QB +5000 Luther Burden III Mizzou WR +5000 Trevor Etienne Georgia RB +5000

You have to go all the way down to the +5000 odds to find your first non-QB, with Mizzou WR Luther Burden III and Georgia RB Trevor Etienne as the top 2 non-QBs on bet365′s odds list.

Again, shopping around is important. If you like Jaxson Dart to win, he’s +2000 on DraftKings as opposed to +1600 on bet365. If you like Jalen Milroe, he’s at +1200 on FanDuel instead of +800 on bet365.

But a guy like Caron Beck is at +750 on FanDuel, so bet365 has better odds for the Georgia QB at +800.

Will the Georgia QB win the nation’s top award? Or could a second-straight J. Daniels win? The Kansas QB’s odds currently sit at +4000 on bet365.

These odds are sure to change throughout the offseason, particularly once some of the high-profile QB battles around the country are settled this spring and summer. So check this page often for updates on all the latest with regards to the Heisman Trophy 2024 odds.

College Football Win Totals 2024

The 2024 college football schedules have been released by each conference. This year, conference realignment will be in full force. Texas and Oklahoma will be in the SEC. Washington, Oregon, UCLA and USC will play in the Big Ten.

Cal, Stanford and SMU will join ... the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, we don’t fully understand that one either, but it should lead to some interesting matchups, at least.

As we prepare for the 2024 season, check out some of the team win totals currently listed at FanDuel Sportsbook:

TEAM OVER ODDS UNDER ODDS Ohio State Over 10.5 (-150) Under 10.5 (+120) Georgia Over 10.5 (-110) Under 10.5 (-110) Texas Over 10.5 (+100) Under 10.5 (-122) Oregon Over 10.5 (+110) Under 10.5 (-134) Florida State Over 9.5 (+120) Under 9.5 (-148) Clemson Over 9.5 (+116) Under 9.5 (-142) Miami (FL) Over 9.5 (+116) Under 9.5 (-142) Michigan Over 9.5 (+100) Under 9.5 (-122) Penn State Over 9.5 (-134) Under 9.5 (+110) Alabama Over 9.5 (+112) Under 9.5 (-138) LSU Over 9.5 (-114) Under 9.5 (-106) Mizzou Over 9.5 (+142) Under 9.5 (-176) Ole Miss Over 9.5 (-144) Under 9.5 (+118) Tennessee Over 8.5 (-184) Under 8.5 (+146) Texas A&M Over 8.5 (+114) Under 8.5 (-142) USC Over 7.5 (+100) Under 7.5 (-122) Washington Over 7.5 (+116) Under 7.5 (-142) Oklahoma Over 7.5 (+130) Under 7.5 (-160) Colorado Over 5.5 (-105) Under 5.5 (-115)

To find a full list of FanDuel’s team over/unders, click this link. Check out DraftKings and bet365 in the near future, as well, as they’re sure to have their 2024 win totals posted soon!

North Carolina 2024 Win Totals

North Carolina will launch online sports betting on Monday, March 11, 2024 -- just in time for March Madness, which is a big deal in the Tar Heel State. Pre-registration in North Carolina begins on March 1.

After the excitement of March, fans can look ahead to an exciting year of ACC football across the state. Here are the win totals for some prominent schools in the state of North Carolina for the 2024 college football season, via FanDuel North Carolina:

TEAM OVER ODDS UNDER ODDS Duke Over 6.5 (+108) Under 6.5 (-132) North Carolina Over 8.5 (+132) Under 8.5 (-162) NC State Over 8.5 (+102) Under 8.5 (-128) Wake Forest Over 4.5 (-108) Under 4.5 (-112)

Which team will have the most wins in the Tar Heel State? Will it be the ... Tar Heels? Or can the Blue Devils, Wolfpack or Demon Deacons claim the state crown and compete for a spot in the ACC title game?

Check DraftKings North Carolina soon, too, so you can compare odds and pick the best values!

And remember, you can sign up for bet365 sportsbook using bet365 promo code AJCXLM today and pick between a “Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” offer or a first-bet safety net of up to $1,000!