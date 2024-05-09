Cavaliers vs. Celtics best prop bets: Three picks for Game 2

Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs is underway and the action is heating up as the remaining teams aim to etch their name in the history books as NBA Champions. The Eastern Conference semi-finals resume tonight and we’ve identified several lines as the best prop bets for Cavaliers vs. Celtics in Game 2.

Best Bets for Celtics-Cavaliers: Prop Bet Picks for Game 2

The Celtics and Cavaliers will tip off Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semi-finals matchup tonight with the Celtics currently leading the series 1-0. For Boston, Jaylen Brown was terrific in Game 1 scoring 32 points on 12/18 shooting helping his squad get out to an early series lead.

Cleveland will certainly be geared up for Game 2 -- as a chance to steal home-court advantage and take some momentum back to their home arena for Games 3 and 4, -- is still on the table.

The Cavs will likely need another standout performance from their young superstar Donovan Mitchell if they want to take Game 2. Mitchell was excellent in Game 1 with a 33 point, 6 rebound, and 5 assist performance, albeit in a loss.

So, before Game 2 of the Cleveland-Boston Eastern Conference Semi-finals begins, let’s cover some of the best prop bets for Cavaliers vs. Celtics with three picks for Game 2.

Note: All odds and prop bets on this page are provided by bet365 Sportsbook. First-time users on the platform can secure the bet365 bonus code to get started with bonus bets.

Donovan Mitchell over 29.5 points (-115)

Though only 27 years old and still on the upswing of his career, Donovan Mitchell has already proven himself as a top-tier playoff performer. With career averages of 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists through his first 52 post-season games, there is no doubt that Spida Mitchell rises to the occasion.

Donovan poured in 33 points in Game 1, and the potential of going down 0-2 in the series should provide even more of a sense of urgency for Mitchell to take over the game. With his over-under total set at 29.5, I’m expecting another 30+ point output, take the over here.

Jayson Tatum over 2.5 three-pointers (-135)

While the Celtics have been utterly dominant thus far in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, if there is one thing to pick at, it has been the sub-par performance of their star player Jayson Tatum. Through the first six games of the post-season, Tatum is averaging just 21.2 points per game on 40% field goals and 25% on three’s.

To put that in perspective, Tatum averaged 27 points per game during the regular season on 47%/37% splits.

Simply put, the shots are going to start falling for Tatum eventually, and he’s due for a breakout performance from three after going 0-5 in Game 1 against the Cavs. Still attempting 6 three-point field goals per game in these Playoffs, I’m backing Tatum to get hot at home tonight and go over his 2.5 total.

Derrick White under 3.5 three-pointers (-150)

While Jayson Tatum might be due for some positive regression, his teammate, Derrick White, has to cool off at some point. White has been one of the top performers in the NBA through the early onset of this year’s Playoffs averaging 22.8 points per game on an incredible 57.5% from the field and 50% from three. To put his hot streak in perspective, throughout the regular season, White averaged just 15.2 points per game on 46.1%/39% shooting splits.

White averaged 2.7 three-point makes per game during the regular season, and that number has ballooned to 4.7 in these Playoffs. Although White is a terrific player who has really found a home in Boston, this scorching-hot shooting is simply unsustainable, and White will cool off at some point.

I’m betting on that starting tonight and taking the under 3.5 on his three-point field goals made prop.