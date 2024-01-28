BetMGM bonus code AJC158 scores $158 bonus + Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship pick

As football season winds down, there are limited opportunities remaining to take advantage of this recently-updated offer from BetMGM Sportsbook, one that favorably stacks up as the best offer from the app in over a year.

BetMGM bonus code: The bet $5, get $158 offer

For much of the past year, the BetMGM bonus code would direct access to a first bet offer that paid back bonus bets on losing wagers. A solid offer, yeah, but the bet-and-gets provided by rival apps were considered superior.

Most notably, many sportsbooks were offering or continue to offer a bet $5, get $150 bonus, so that BetMGM is coming through with $158 in bonus bets provides a higher ceiling.

The switch up shows a renewed sense of purpose in BetMGM’s new user acquisition efforts, as it has enhanced it’s welcome bonus at a time when many operators are actually puling back on theirs.

In short, now is a great time to get started with the BetMGM bonus code in states where it’s live. Also remember that the BetMGM North Carolina promo code is set to hit the market this March.

Chiefs vs. Ravens pick

The good news with the BetMGM bonus code AJC158 is that it will convey on any $5 wager, even ones that lose. Still, there’s ways to leverage that bonus into a potentially larger cash payday, so it’s worth knowing how to play today’s games, including Chiefs vs. Ravens.

If you buy into home field advantage and vibes, the Ravens feel like the obvious pick here. Kansas City has shown great toughness and resolve to reach the AFC Championship Game this season, but unlike in years past, it actually feels like they’ve reached their ceiling.

While counting out Patrick Mahomes as an underdog has proven unwise in the past (he’s been one just 10 times previously in his career), we’re going to do it here.

While the Chiefs are coming off an an emotionally and physically draining win against the Bills, the Ravens coasted to a 24-point win last week, dominating the Texans en route to the championship round. It’s worth noting that the Ravens haven’t been on the road since Christmas Day. They’re the ninth team to play a fourth straight home game in the championship round, with the previous seven teams going 7-1 ATS.