bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Capitalize on NFL Wild Card offers

New scene yet the same dominant NFL

The Green Bay Packers’ shocking victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday marked the first time a No. 7 seed advanced to the divisional round. Naturally, it also marked the first time a No. 2 seed lost in the wild-card round (due to the NFL’s new seven-team-per-conference structure that was introduced in 2020.

Elsewhere, the historically bent Detroit Lions revered their hard-luck status by barely holding on against a tough Los Angeles Rams team. Marking the Lions’ second playoff victory in over 66 years, Dan Campbell’s kneecap-targeting squad allowed fans to erase the dreaded 1992 year from existence. (1992 represented the year when the Lions last won a playoff game, before Sunday; further back, 1957 was the previous year the organization emerged victorious in the postseason.)

Of course, not every game thus far has shocked the NFL world.

While the Houston Texans’ whipping of the Cleveland Browns surprised some onlookers, the Miami Dolphins’ aim in primetime later that night was not nearly enough to strike down the king.

The defending Super Bowl champions easily advanced in what turned out to be the third-coldest game in NFL history. Intact helmet or not, Patrick Mahomes ensured that he and his squad lived as kings for yet another week.

On Monday, despite having two more games on the Super Wild Card Weekend slate (the Buffalo Bills hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadephia Eagles matchup), the NFL postseason narratives are predictably running rampant.

Much like Mahomes and the Chiefs, however, the NFL’s reign as the undisputed online sports betting king plows forward. And it’s exactly why bet365 positioned itself uniquely and fruitfully.

Speaking of a new atmosphere, Super Wild Card Weekend also featured the first time that an NFL playoff game was exclusively streamed. The streaming app that sacrificed a bundle of money to showcase this rare (yet likely to be a more common event) is Peacock.

Naturally, the hubbub surrounding the controversy was predictable and noisy. And, honesty, it deserved a level of noise that could give the 12th Man out in Seattle during the Legion of Boom days a run for its money.

No matter the situation, the NFL ranks the color green atop its business hierarchy. Yet, no matter how angry pundits and fans will react, the NFL comes out looking solid on the other side.

By most indications and reports, the Chiefs’ win over the Dolphins, exclusively streamed on Peacock, did well. The NBCUniversal property set a Peacock streaming record with over 23 million viewers.

Although streaming numbers are still in their infancy, meaning much uncertainty surrounds these “wins,” NBC is labeling it as a massive success. Whether it’s Taylor Swift, streaming-only games, player-safety concerns, or even the cloud hovering over legal online sports betting, the league that deploys Roger Goodell as its frontman continues to roll along.

Regular season ratings are up seven percent over the prior year, and the legal sports gambling money that exchanges hands is by far the most frequent in the National Football League (as compared to other professional American sports).

