As run continues, New York Knicks move to +1000 to win the East on bet365

Let’s back off the nerd stuff. MSG is rocking these days. Perhaps the most raucous the New York faithful have been since the days of Linsanity. Don’t believe me? The scene after knocking off the Indiana Pacers in front of a home crowd was fantastic. Jalen Brunson booked 40 points to get the win over the Pacers on the same day that he was recognized as an NBA All-Star this season. As he was interviewed, the crowd chanted “MVP” and Brunson couldn’t contain his emotions. MSG is back!

So let’s consider the sports betting odds as the Knicks continue their scorching hot streak. As we noted on January 10, the Knicks were sitting fourth in the eastern standings and were granted +1800 odds to win the east according to bet365. As of February 3, 2024, the Knicks have now moved to +1000 over at bet365 to win the east.

Here are the latest odds to win the east:

Team Odds Boston Celtics +130 Milwaukee Bucks +225 Philadelphia 76ers +700 New York Knicks +1000 Cleveland Cavaliers +1400 Miami Heat +1400 Indiana Pacers +2500

Can the Knicks do it? Can they stay and win the east? It’s not a crazy thought. The reality is that Milwaukee and Philadelphia aren’t going to be motivated to win every regular season game they can. Philadelphia is going to be very careful with Joel Embiid with his latest injury. Boston and Milwaukee are laser focused on the playoffs, and the Knicks are built to win down the stretch in the regular season.

What about the NBA Championship? When we last looked at the odds to win it all, the Knicks weren’t even listed in our top 12 teams mentioned. bet365 North Carolina currently has the Knicks at +3300, tied with Dallas and Miami, with nine teams ahead of them.

While the MSG crowd chants “MVP,” it seems the books have heard their cries. Brunson has moved up the MVP odds list considerably in recent weeks and now sits 6th on the list (as of February 3, 2024):

Player Odds Nikola Jokic -160 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +250 Giannis Antetokounmpo +750 Luka Doncic +750 Jayson Tatum +5000 Jalen Brunson +6000 Anthony Edwards +10000 Kevin Durant +10000 De’Aaron Fox +15000