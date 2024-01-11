A mid-January NBA futures betting check-in

As of today, just about every team in the NBA has booked results for somewhere between 35 and 38 games. For NBA fans, it’s been a compelling season. In the west, we’ve got two “fresh” teams sitting atop the standings in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. The top of the east sits some usual suspects in the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
Interestingly, some of the most star-studded teams have been slipping in recent weeks as the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angelos Lakers and the Phoenix Suns combined are under .500 at this point in the season.
We’re about a month out from the All-Star break, so let’s do a quick check-in on where we stand on NBA futures betting for the rest of the season. For our odds selection, we’ll utilize the bet365 odds. All odds are as of Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
NBA Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Boston Celtics
|+350
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+400
|Denver Nuggets
|+425
|LA Clippers
|+1000
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1100
|Phoenix Suns
|+1200
|LA Lakers
|+1800
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+1800
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+1800
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2800
|Golden State Warriors
|+2800
|Miami Heat
|+4000
Interesting to note that the futures odds clearly don’t buy the current leaders out west in Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder (both sitting at +1800). I personally just watched the Minnesota Timberwolves in person, and the eye test completely backs up their league best defensive rating. They are enormous with Rudy Gobert anchoring the defensve down low, and Jaden McDaniels is a complete menace on the perimeter. Their bench isn’t amazing, but I do believe they can matchup with just about anyone in the west. Oh, and we didn’t even mention Anthony Edwards, who is one of a handful of players who can truly takeover a game.
Western Conference Championship Odds
Records and odds as of January 10, 2024
|Team
|Current Record
|Odds
|Denver Nuggets
|26-12 (3rd)
|+210
|LA Clippers
|23-13 (4th)
|+550
|Phoenix Suns
|19-18 (9th)
|+600
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|26-10 (1st)
|+850
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|24-11 (2nd)
|+900
|Dallas Mavericks
|22-16 (7th)
|+1200
|LA Lakers
|19-19 (10th)
|+1200
|Golden State Warriors
|17-19 (12th)
|+1600
|Sacramento Kings
|22-14 (5th)
|+1600
|New Orleans Pelicans
|22-15 (6th)
|+2200
|Memphis Grizzlies
|14-23 (13th)
|+10000
|Houston Rockets
|18-17 (8th)
|+12500
The Clippers are fast rising up the odds boards with their stellar play as of late. Not only has James Harden integrated seamlessly into the Clips team, but the team is healthy. Kawhi Leonard looks like one of the few best players in the entire league currently, simply because he’s healthy. If the team can stay away from injury, this team will be in the mix for a title.
Eastern Conference Championship Odds
Records and odds as of January 10, 2024
|Team
|Current Record
|Odds
|Boston Celtics
|28-8 (1st)
|+140
|Milwaukee Bucks
|25-12 (2nd)
|+175
|Philadelphia 76ers
|23-12 (3rd)
|+550
|Miami Heat
|21-15 (5th)
|+1400
|NY Knicks
|22-15 (4th)
|+1800
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|21-15 (7th)
|+2500
|Atlanta Hawks
|14-21 (12th)
|+6000
|Orlando Magic
|21-16 (8th)
|+6000
|Indiana Pacers
|21-15 (6th)
|+7000
The top three in odds in the east line up with the current records. Boston has looked like the best team for much of the season, but this team’s success might ultimately come down to whether or not Kristaps Porzingis can remain healthy in the postseason. It’s a good team without Porzingis, but they are a title team with him on the floor.
Other than that, the Miami Heat are an interesting one of course. The Heat pedigree and coaching is certainly championship caliber, and we all know that Jimmy Butler takes things up a level come playoff time. The Heat are likely lacking a big guy, but they might be able to pick someone up before the trade deadline.
Regular Season MVP Odds
|Players
|Odds
|Nikola Jokic
|+175
|Joel Embiid
|+300
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|+300
|Luka Doncic
|+450
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|+1400
|Jayson Tatum
|+3300
|Anthony Edwards
|+4000
|De’Aaron Fox
|+5000
|Kevin Durant
|+5000
|Tyrese Haliburton
|+5000
|Devin Booker
|+6000
|Anthony Davis
|+10000
The odds make sense to me. If I had to bet on one, it’s probably Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at +300. I think it’s unlikely that Jokic or Embiid win the award based on winning it previously, regardless of how well they play. If Oklahoma City can maintain their pace of winning and finish in the top 3 in the west, I think SGA has a real shot at winning the award. SGA is averaging 31.5 points per game this season. and the Thunder are 24-11 on the season.
Important dates for the rest of the NBA season
As we continue through the NBA regular season, here are some key dates to be aware of:
- February 8: Trade deadline
- February 16-21: All-Star break
- April 14: Regular season ends
- April 16-19: NBA Play-In Tournament
- April 20: NBA Playoffs begin
- May 12: NBA Draft Lottery
- June 6-23: NBA Finals
- June 27: NBA Draft
