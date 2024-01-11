A mid-January NBA futures betting check-in

NBA fans can bet on regular season hoops matchups as well as the futures odds listed in this article in any legal betting state in the U.S. via one of our top recommended gambling apps.

NBA Championship Odds

Team Odds Boston Celtics +350 Milwaukee Bucks +400 Denver Nuggets +425 LA Clippers +1000 Philadelphia 76ers +1100 Phoenix Suns +1200 LA Lakers +1800 Minnesota Timberwolves +1800 Oklahoma City Thunder +1800 Dallas Mavericks +2800 Golden State Warriors +2800 Miami Heat +4000

Interesting to note that the futures odds clearly don’t buy the current leaders out west in Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder (both sitting at +1800). I personally just watched the Minnesota Timberwolves in person, and the eye test completely backs up their league best defensive rating. They are enormous with Rudy Gobert anchoring the defensve down low, and Jaden McDaniels is a complete menace on the perimeter. Their bench isn’t amazing, but I do believe they can matchup with just about anyone in the west. Oh, and we didn’t even mention Anthony Edwards, who is one of a handful of players who can truly takeover a game.

Western Conference Championship Odds

Records and odds as of January 10, 2024

Team Current Record Odds Denver Nuggets 26-12 (3rd) +210 LA Clippers 23-13 (4th) +550 Phoenix Suns 19-18 (9th) +600 Minnesota Timberwolves 26-10 (1st) +850 Oklahoma City Thunder 24-11 (2nd) +900 Dallas Mavericks 22-16 (7th) +1200 LA Lakers 19-19 (10th) +1200 Golden State Warriors 17-19 (12th) +1600 Sacramento Kings 22-14 (5th) +1600 New Orleans Pelicans 22-15 (6th) +2200 Memphis Grizzlies 14-23 (13th) +10000 Houston Rockets 18-17 (8th) +12500

The Clippers are fast rising up the odds boards with their stellar play as of late. Not only has James Harden integrated seamlessly into the Clips team, but the team is healthy. Kawhi Leonard looks like one of the few best players in the entire league currently, simply because he’s healthy. If the team can stay away from injury, this team will be in the mix for a title.

Eastern Conference Championship Odds

Records and odds as of January 10, 2024

Team Current Record Odds Boston Celtics 28-8 (1st) +140 Milwaukee Bucks 25-12 (2nd) +175 Philadelphia 76ers 23-12 (3rd) +550 Miami Heat 21-15 (5th) +1400 NY Knicks 22-15 (4th) +1800 Cleveland Cavaliers 21-15 (7th) +2500 Atlanta Hawks 14-21 (12th) +6000 Orlando Magic 21-16 (8th) +6000 Indiana Pacers 21-15 (6th) +7000

The top three in odds in the east line up with the current records. Boston has looked like the best team for much of the season, but this team’s success might ultimately come down to whether or not Kristaps Porzingis can remain healthy in the postseason. It’s a good team without Porzingis, but they are a title team with him on the floor.

Other than that, the Miami Heat are an interesting one of course. The Heat pedigree and coaching is certainly championship caliber, and we all know that Jimmy Butler takes things up a level come playoff time. The Heat are likely lacking a big guy, but they might be able to pick someone up before the trade deadline.

Regular Season MVP Odds

Players Odds Nikola Jokic +175 Joel Embiid +300 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +300 Luka Doncic +450 Giannis Antetokounmpo +1400 Jayson Tatum +3300 Anthony Edwards +4000 De’Aaron Fox +5000 Kevin Durant +5000 Tyrese Haliburton +5000 Devin Booker +6000 Anthony Davis +10000

The odds make sense to me. If I had to bet on one, it’s probably Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at +300. I think it’s unlikely that Jokic or Embiid win the award based on winning it previously, regardless of how well they play. If Oklahoma City can maintain their pace of winning and finish in the top 3 in the west, I think SGA has a real shot at winning the award. SGA is averaging 31.5 points per game this season. and the Thunder are 24-11 on the season.

Important dates for the rest of the NBA season

As we continue through the NBA regular season, here are some key dates to be aware of:

February 8: Trade deadline

February 16-21: All-Star break

April 14: Regular season ends

April 16-19: NBA Play-In Tournament

April 20: NBA Playoffs begin

May 12: NBA Draft Lottery

June 6-23: NBA Finals

June 27: NBA Draft

