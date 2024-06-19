Yeah! Atlanta’s Usher shares secrets to staying fit at 45

If you’re going to headline the Super Bowl halftime show at 45, you’d better be in shape. “That was one of the hardest 15 minutes that I’ll ever have in my life,” Usher Raymond IV said in a recent interview.

The singer, songwriter and dancer recently shared his diet and exercise regimen, revealing how he maintains his enviable physique.

Here’s how to get “Caught Up” with his wellness routine.

Morning kickstart

The singer begins his day with a zesty concoction of celery juice, lemon, ginger, water and cayenne pepper to boost metabolism and flush out toxins. “I drink it hot,” Usher told the Wall Street Journal. He said he also prioritizes mindfulness practices, such as reading, meditation and yoga, to set a positive tone for the day.

Prebreakfast activity

The official Atlanta adoptee, as Mayor Andre Dickens described Usher when presenting him with the Phoenix Award earlier this year, said his morning routine includes activities that raise his body’s natural heat levels, such as sitting in the sun and gentle exercise. “I don’t like to eat breakfast before I’ve worked out or done something physical,” he explained. Once he feels energized, he enjoys a variety of egg dishes.

Midweek fasting tradition

A unique aspect of Usher’s routine is fasting on Wednesdays, a tradition passed down from his grandmother. He drinks only water, starting the fast around 11 p.m. the previous night and continuing throughout the day. “I fast, not for religious purposes, but it’s something my grandmother practiced,” he added.

Low-impact exercises

To maintain his physique, Usher focuses on low-impact exercises that are gentle on his joints, including walking, knee activations, swimming and bike riding. He emphasized the importance of consistency and finding exercises that work for his body.

Super Bowl preparation

Usher’s dedication to his wellness routine was evident during his demanding 15-minute Super Bowl halftime performance. The show required daily workouts and a strict diet. “I didn’t really have the time to do a lot of other things, he told the Wall Street Journal. “I was remedying my body the night before and waking up the next day and eating a very regimented, low-carb diet.”

Regular exercise and a mindful diet offer numerous benefits for physical and mental well-being, including improved cardiovascular health, stronger bones and muscles, better mood and reduced risk of chronic diseases, according to Medical News Today.

Usher’s commitment to his health and fitness proves it’s possible to maintain an impressive physique well into your 40s and beyond. All you need is a little dedication, consistency and “Burn.”