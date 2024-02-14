Usher proclaims ‘United States of Atlanta’ as he receives Phoenix Award

He added: “I’ve been in every nook and cranny in the city and opened my arms to the city and the city has opened its arms to me. We’re like a fraternity of our own.”

His 15-minute halftime show was a love letter to Atlanta while covering hits from his 30-year career, including “Caught Up,” “My Boo,” “OMG” and his signature song “Yeah!” From roller skates to the booming marching band to guest appearances by fellow Atlantans Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris and Lil Jon, the city was imprinted all over the football field.

And Usher ended up being part of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history, garnering an average of 123 million viewers.

“Usher, you are our ambassador,” said Mayor Andre Dickens to Usher at the ceremony. “I know you were born in Chattanooga, but we love you here.”

This Phoenix Award has previously been given to hundreds of worthy Atlantans from a range of fields. Among past recipients in the entertainment, sports and media field in recent years are Ludacris, T.I., Dupri, Evander Holyfield, Tyler Perry, Sanjay Gupta and Monica Pearson.

Legendary record producer L.A. Reid, who helped shape Usher’s early career in the 1990s, was also on hand at the Wednesday ceremony. Usher simultaneously received an emblem on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame, which was inaugurated in 2021.

”Usher was our love child at LaFace [Records] and look what he’s become,” Reid said. “He’s exceeded all of our expectations. Actually, I expected you to be bigger than this.”

He then brought former LaFace staff to stage, including Shanti Das and Kawan Prather: ”These are the people that gave birth to the music scene in Atlanta. We brought infrastructure, we brought family. ... The work that we did together led to producing the greatest entertainer in the world.”

Dickens also praised Usher’s long-running youth-oriented nonprofit group Usher’s New Look: “I also like that his heart is in the right place. We thank you for what you’ve done for young people in Atlanta.”

The event featured the Booker T. Washington High School Marching 100 and their Bad to the Bone Dance Team, who performed with Usher in Las Vegas during the Super Bowl.

Usher, who recently completed a long residency in Vegas, is basking in the glow of publicity and acclaim he hasn’t seen in years.

Professionally, Usher released his ninth studio album “Coming Home” last week. The 20-track LP features Burna Boy, The-Dream, Summer Walker, 21 Savage and more. Later this year, the Grammy-winning superstar will hit the road on his Past Present Future tour, which includes five Atlanta stops at State Farm Arena.

And on a personal note, Usher also found time to wed his longtime girlfriend and music executive Jennifer Goicoechea this past weekend.

