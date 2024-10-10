Where to buy ‘healthiest’ pumpkin spice lattes might surprise you

Pumpkin spice latte lovers have likely had multiple cups since the fall staple became available this year.

Many people might consider PSL the perfect fall pick-me-up, but have they thought about how many calories they’re consuming each time they enjoy their treat?

Sandra Vigelienė, BSc, a nutrition expert from Healthnews, recently analyzed the most popular pumpkin spice lattes to find which coffee chain’s beverages come with the most dietary concerns.

Some commonalities Vigelienė found were high caloric content, excessive added sugars, excessive caffeine and generally unfavorable flavors, such as high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors and even artificial colors.

For the analysis, she used 20 fluid ounce cups for each beverage.

Starbucks

As the brand that started it all, Starbucks can be looked to as the standard for what a pumpkin spice latte should be, high calories and all.

The chain’s PSL has 470 calories and 63 grams of sugar. It also has 8 grams of fat, and 300 mg of sodium.

Dunkin’ Donuts

For Americans living in the Northeast, it is likely that Dunkin’ is their preferred coffee chain.

The Dunkin’ pumpkin spice latte has 440 calories and a high 72 grams of sugar.

At 3.5 grams of fat and 290 mg of sodium, the impact of Dunkin’s drink may shake out a bit better than Starbucks’.

Tim Hortons

A chain beloved by Canadians, Tim Hortons has begun setting up shop all over the United States, even recently opening a location in Midtown.

Its seasonal beverage has 410 calories and 51 grams of sugar. Its fat level is on the more concerning end, at 11 grams per drink.

However, Tim Hortons’ sodium content is lower than average at 230 mg.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is much more known for its doughnuts, but even it has gotten in on the PSL craze and added one to the menu. If you are familiar with the “nutrition” of their doughnuts, their pumpkin spice latte likely will not surprise you.

Its lattes have 490 calories and 340 mg of sodium, with sugar and fat contents at a much more typical 47 grams and 8 grams, respectively.

McCafé

Some might think of McDonald’s as the home of high-calorie food, but their McCafé differs, even introducing one of the healthiest possible pumpkin spice lattes.

The McCafé PSL is only 380 calories, with 51 grams of sugar, 6 grams of fat and 170 mg of sodium.

If you are health conscious this fall but want to enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, the McCafé version might be your best bet.

