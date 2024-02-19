Top 3 healthiest and unhealthiest Girl Scout cookies

It’s time for Girl Scouts to set up all around the city with their indulgent classic cookies and new additions.

If you’re watching your figure or trying or monitoring sugar intake, knowing which cookies are healthiest — and which aren’t — could help restructure your sweet tooth craving and keep you on track with your health goals.

When it comes to eating healthy, it’s all about making the right choices, which includes desserts. According to a 2015 study, food enjoyed in “moderation through portion control may be more effective than elimination or restriction.”