Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks earlier than ever

Fan favorite Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks for the fall, marking the unofficial start of the season, along with a host of new items.

Alongside the iconic PSLs, Starbucks announced a new drink: the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, which it said “perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall,” combining flavors of oat milk, chai, apple, and brown sugar, topped with nondairy cold foam.

The drink is “reminiscent of homemade apple pie,” Starbucks said in a news release.

Also joining the seasonal lineup will be a new pastry , the Raccoon Cake Pop, which will combine vanilla cake and buttercream, dipped in chocolate icing.

The chain is bringing back other beloved fall drinks, including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin will also be back for a limited-time.

Need a new cup? A collection of fall-inspired drinkware in “vibrant orange, deep purple and rich green hues,” by Austin-based artist Rex Sterling Hamilton will be for sale.

“When I was a child, we would go to the botanical gardens a lot. I almost forgot but we found these old photos of us going there often, and it must have really made an impact,” Hamilton said in a news release about his designs. “That’s the really beautiful thing about art, you start to do things first and then you uncover why you’re doing them as it goes along.”