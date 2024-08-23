Breaking: Ex-Florida deputy charged in fatal shooting of airman from DeKalb
Things to Do

Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks earlier than ever

The fan favorite drink joins a host of other items on the fall menu

By Morayo Ogunbayo
1 hour ago

Fan favorite Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks for the fall, marking the unofficial start of the season, along with a host of new items.

ExploreStarbucks is giving its new CEO a huge pay package and not making him move to Seattle

Alongside the iconic PSLs, Starbucks announced a new drink: the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, which it said “perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall,” combining flavors of oat milk, chai, apple, and brown sugar, topped with nondairy cold foam.

The drink is “reminiscent of homemade apple pie,” Starbucks said in a news release.

Also joining the seasonal lineup will be a new pastry , the Raccoon Cake Pop, which will combine vanilla cake and buttercream, dipped in chocolate icing.

The chain is bringing back other beloved fall drinks, including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin will also be back for a limited-time.

ExploreKrispy Kreme will be in McDonald’s locations nationwide

Need a new cup? A collection of fall-inspired drinkware in “vibrant orange, deep purple and rich green hues,” by Austin-based artist Rex Sterling Hamilton will be for sale.

“When I was a child, we would go to the botanical gardens a lot. I almost forgot but we found these old photos of us going there often, and it must have really made an impact,” Hamilton said in a news release about his designs. “That’s the really beautiful thing about art, you start to do things first and then you uncover why you’re doing them as it goes along.”

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a Digital Content Producer for the AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: DUSTIN CHAMBERS

$2 million from city of Atlanta is catapulting MOCA GA’s building project
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo by Alice Choi

Iman Person transforms the End Project Space with Jamaican cosmology
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of 2024 Fringe Festival

‘Flay’s’ is a bonkers, daring, fantastic voyage written in classical verse
Placeholder Image

Credit: File

How disruptors shape society: Insights from Jesus, MLK, and Joan of Arc
The Latest
Where can I find it: fishing lure appraisal and frozen meat pies
$2 million from city of Atlanta is catapulting MOCA GA’s building project
For Druski, Atlanta is always at the center of his comedy
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Every series is most important series now
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role