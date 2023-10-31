WebMD honors Emory University Hospital with ‘Elite Choice Award’

Emory University Hospital earned the award by being “preferred by patients and physicians two to one over competitors for a specialty in their local region.”

“The WebMD Choice Awards program is intentionally designed to measure patients’ perceptions of health systems at the point of choosing care, and gauge healthcare providers’ viewpoints on care delivered by health systems when actively referring in a specific market,” the outlet reported. “Conducted annually beginning in the first quarter of the year, the survey design and methodology are structured to rank current preferences as well as provide information about the reasons behind their choice.”

To be eligible for the WebMD Choice Awards program, health care systems must rank within the top 10 in revenue with their local market, rank in the top 10 in discharge volume within their local market and have more than 500 beds across their system.

“Health system rankings are assigned based on the percentage of respondents who selected a particular health system as their preferred choice,” WebMD explained. “Awards assigned to a health system at the specialty and regional levels may differ from award assignment at the specific treatment and subregion, based on differences in respondent preferences. Health systems receiving an award for a specialty, treatment, region, or subregion, do not prevent others from being recognized at the same award level.”

Emory University Hospital also holds a Web MD Patient Choice Award in cardiology and Medscape Provider Choice Award in cardiology.