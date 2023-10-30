Northside Hospital Foundation to host 2023 ‘Wine Women & Shoes’ fundraiser Nov. 18

The Northside Hospital Foundation is anticipating 500 attendees this year, for an event featuring local taste makers and CEOs. In addition to the chance to enjoy high-quality wine and gourmet food, attendees can also try on shoes, fashions and accessories at the designer marketplace. That, however, is just the tip of the iceberg.

“This event is a feast for the senses, incorporating a walk-around wine and food tasting, designer marketplace, live and silent auctions and glamorous fashion show that all come together for a few fabulous hours of fundraising, camaraderie and shopping,” according to the fundraiser’s website.

Tickets for the event range from $150 to $350, with attendees typically donating or spending roughly $200 to $500 once inside.

“This nationally recognized brand generates excitement everywhere it goes, and our Atlanta event will sell out again this year‚” according to the fundraiser’s website. “Known for furnishing affluent, educated, mostly professional women in a relevant and lighthearted environment, Wine Women & Shoes events encourage meaningful interaction, female empowerment, greater community involvement and awareness and financial support for the cause.”

Previous patrons of the charity luncheon will be happy to know that there will be a number of new additions this year, including the Gentlemen’s Bourbon Lounge.

“Enjoy some of our new activations such as the Gentlemen’s Bourbon Lounge, holiday marketplace, glamorous fashion show, a unique Key to the Closet raffle and exciting live and silent auctions,” according to the fundraiser’s Instagram.

“Mingle with our charming Sole Men and meet our cancer survivors while helping raise money for a fantastic cause—the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute.”