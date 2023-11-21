The art of the kind rejection and the graceful acceptance

Try: “Thanks so much for the nice time. Unfortunately, I just didn’t feel the connection I was looking for, but I wish you nothing but the best.”

This kind of message makes your intentions clear — you don’t want to pursue the relationship further — but doesn’t use blame or negativity.

Then there’s the other side of the coin: being the one rejected. This never feels good, but it’s important not to take it personally. If someone isn’t feeling the spark, then it’s the right thing for them to let you know. You want someone who feels for you what you feel for them, and you can’t force that. It likely wasn’t easy for the person on the other side to have that conversation, so accept the news, however disappointing, with grace.

The worst thing you can do is be a jerk in response. It won’t get you anywhere: in fact, it will validate the other person’s decision to stop dating you.

You may also be left wondering why and be tempted to ask that question. However, asking for feedback rarely is helpful. More than likely, the person won’t be honest, whether that’s in an attempt to spare your feelings or because they just don’t want to come up with exact reasons. In other cases, the feedback is less about you personally. It may be they are not at a point where they can focus on a relationship, or they just didn’t find what they were looking for.

No matter which side of the situation you’re on, it’s important to remember you have no control over how others are feeling, what they’re dealing with and what they do. What you can control is your attitude and actions, so always stay positive and respectful, even in tough situations. It’s not easy, but in the end, it’s better to know.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Join her newsletter, eepurl.com/dpHcH, for updates and tips.