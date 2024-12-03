A psychotherapist’s 10 gift ideas for your physical and emotional life

This year I was sent a plethora of interesting gift ideas, which I want to pass on. This guide leans toward items that will enhance your physical and emotional life.

Here is what helped, lifted, and entertained me this year.

1. DNA Vibe Jazz Band Live: Yes, I am a musician, and this red light therapy in a box helped bring my guitar playing back. I had been aware of red light therapy for a couple of years but only started using it after an accident injured my left arm and wrist and left me unable to do most anything with my left hand. This patented little device is helping me heal and I use it almost daily. It works gently and puts the body back into harmony.

2. Honeydew Bamboo Sheets: I have been fortunate enough to sleep in silk sheets, and nothing has come close until these came into my life. Yes, sustainability is important to me (especially when not at the expense of comfort). These are perhaps the best sheets I have had the pleasure of using, and I’m looking into the towels. They are 100% organic bamboo. If you haven’t tried them, I suggest you do.

3. Alben Lane Candles: We all look better by candlelight. The scent has to be balanced: too light and it’s useless, too much and you need to blow it out. Alben Lane (a small company founded by two besties) has created a delicate balance of scent and light, and their candles burn a very long time. For an inexpensive holiday gift, this ranks high on the thoughtfulness scale.

4. Cleanbar: This is advertised as “soap for life,” and I have to agree. The smells are delightful, and this product is organic, gentle, and lasting. If you have always used deodorant soaps plus a face soap, Clearbar will now do it all, leaving your skin feeling clean and fresh. Makes for a nice stocking stuffer, or just get a bar for yourself and hide it from the rest of the family.

5. Guru Nanda Saltair Lamp and Essential Oil Diffuser: I enjoy good aromas in the house. This plug-in model works and looks great, and all it takes is a couple of drops of oil, which is included for under $20. The pink salt in the bottom makes a comfortable glow.

6. The Buddha Board: This portable surface allows you to create art whenever you feel like it. The image simply disappears to make room for your next masterpiece. It works with a refillable water pen, and if you love what you draw, you can take a picture and then start over. I keep it in the kitchen for morning inspiration. No ink, no paint no chemicals.

7. Doctors Plotka’s Mouthwatchers: We sampled the toothbrushes and toothpaste and then bought them for the whole family. The toothpaste isn’t sugary sweet like most store brands, and the brushes are just the right combo of strength and gentleness. The brush seems to get into places others miss. There is also a folding travel model, and all the brushes are naturally antimicrobial.

8. ARCTIVA Eczema Cream: I deal with dry and cracking hands most of the winter and have resorted to prescription medication in the past. Now I apply ARCTIVA daily, and there’s no need for anything else. This cream works wonderfully well. I recommend it for anyone dealing with eczema or dry hands. I keep this healing balm in my office and on my nightstand, always within reach.

9. P.L.A.Y. Snuffle Mat: These mats are a great invention for pet lovers. You can hide treats in them. My dog is happy for an hour or more sniffing out the hidden goodies and sometimes going back to see if she missed anything. My little dog was a rescue and doesn’t know how to play with toys, so this has been a real uplift in our lives. I keep it by my desk, so we can hang out together while she enjoys it.

10. The FlipBelt: This is a great product for walking, hiking or running. My new phone is so heavy, I can’t put it in the pocket of my sweats, and the FlipBelt saved me. There’s room for keys and a flashlight in my model. Some FlipBelts include water bottle holders; others have zippers. The FlipBelt will protect your valuables and make you feel safer and more secure while enjoying your “me” time.

My team and I have tested everything here along with many other gift ideas, and these are the cream of the gifting crop. All are available online. As we know, the holidays aren’t about presents. They’re about presence. No matter what you give or receive, simply being there is the best part.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with more than 35 million readers. He is available for in-person and video consults worldwide. Reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com

