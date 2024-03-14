Pulse

Sleep expert says daylight saving time comes at a cost to your health

By
58 minutes ago

Americans set their clocks ahead one hour Sunday to transition into daylight saving time. That “springing ahead,” however, can come with serious negative health effects — including an increase in total heart attacks and teen sleep deprivationresearchers discovered.

Beth Ann Malow, director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s sleep division and a professor of neurology and pediatrics, has spent more than five years studying the health effects of daylight saving time. The results are concerning.

“It’s become clear to me and many of my colleagues that the transition to daylight saving time each spring affects health immediately after the clock change and also for the nearly eight months that Americans remain on daylight saving time,” she reported to The Conversation in 2022.

ExploreMoms say they microdose magic mushrooms to be more ‘present’ parents

Standard time, when the sun is directly overhead around noon, approximates natural light more closely than daylight saving time, when natural light is present an hour later in the morning and evening. It’s that hour less of natural morning light that affects our health.

“Morning light is essential for helping to set the body’s natural rhythms: It wakes us up and improves alertness,” Malow said. “Morning light also boosts mood — light boxes simulating natural light are prescribed for morning use to treat seasonal affective disorder.

“Although the exact reasons why light activates us and benefits our mood are not yet known,” she continued, “this may be due to light’s effects on increasing levels of cortisol, a hormone that modulates the stress response, or the effect of light on the amygdala, a part of the brain involved in emotions.”

ExploreTired of water? Here are an NFL dietitian’s healthy alternatives

The extended light exposure during the evenings causes issues as well, including interfering with sleep by delaying the brain’s release of melatonin. For information on the origin of daylight saving time, visit “Daylight saving time: 7 things to know.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta metro area now 6th largest in U.S., Census Bureau estimates 12h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Sinking Savannah: Study flags higher flood risk as coasts drop, seas rise
7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief
6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
We’re bigger than Philly and D.C.
6h ago
The Latest

Piedmont creates executive-level position dedicated to helping nurses
Nurse finds his calling after several career changes
10 life and work hacks every nurse should know
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
3h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do