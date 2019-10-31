Daylight saving time: 7 things to know

Caption Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday. Clocks moved back one hour in Georgia. Credit: Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images Credit: Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images Caption Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday. Clocks moved back one hour in Georgia. Credit: Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images Credit: Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

It’s been a law in the U.S. since 1966, but its origins date to 1918

The law “to save daylight” was passed by Congress in 1918. After World War I, however, state governments were left to decide whether they wanted to continue with the time change.

The law resurfaced during World War II, but again, after the war, the time change decision was left to each state. Some states kept it, and others abandoned it.

Daylight saving time didn’t officially become a law until 1966, under the Uniform Time Act.

Congress did not decree the March and November daylight saving time slots until 2007. In that year, daylight saving time started the second Sunday in March and ended the first Sunday of November.

Not every U.S. state recognizes daylight saving time

Though it’s become an international practice, there are a few places in the United States that do not observe daylight saving time. It is not observed in Hawaii and some areas in Arizona.

Permanent daylight saving time bill signed into law in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill in April, 2021 for Georgia to switch to daylight saving time year-round, but you should not expect time changes to stop anytime soon.

The law will only go into effect if Congress lifts a federal prohibition on states making daylight saving time permanent.

Rich Barak of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.