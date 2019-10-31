Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Daylight saving time: 7 things to know

caption arrowCaption
Daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday of March and lasts until November.

Life
By Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

For those who may not know the backstory on the time-changing occurrence, we’ve gathered some notable facts about daylight saving time:

The tradition started with bug hunting

In 1895, George Hudson, New Zealand entomologist, thought up the modern concept of daylight saving time. He proposed a two-hour time shift, so he'd have more after-work hours of sunshine to go bug hunting in the summer, according to National Geographic. He presented his idea to the Wellington Philosophical Society, but it didn't have any legs until British builder William Willett suggested a similar concept in 1905. His idea would be presented to the British Parliament in 1909. Still, that practice would not officially become standard in the United Kingdom until 1916.

ExploreFrom 2021: Permanent daylight saving time bill signed into law in Georgia

Germany was the first country to observe daylight saving time

On April 30, 1916, Germany embraced daylight saving time to conserve electricity, according to History.com. Weeks later, the United Kingdom followed suit and introduced “summer time.”

It’s “saving” not “savings”

Though many people add an ‘s’ at the end of saving when writing and talking about it, the term is daylight saving time.

caption arrowCaption
Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday. Clocks moved back one hour in Georgia.

Credit: Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday. Clocks moved back one hour in Georgia.

Credit: Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

caption arrowCaption
Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday. Clocks moved back one hour in Georgia.

Credit: Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Credit: Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

It’s been a law in the U.S. since 1966, but its origins date to 1918

The law “to save daylight” was passed by Congress in 1918. After World War I, however, state governments were left to decide whether they wanted to continue with the time change.

The law resurfaced during World War II, but again, after the war, the time change decision was left to each state. Some states kept it, and others abandoned it.

ExploreWhat kind of weather does Atlanta have in March?

Daylight saving time didn’t officially become a law until 1966, under the Uniform Time Act.

Congress did not decree the March and November daylight saving time slots until 2007. In that year, daylight saving time started the second Sunday in March and ended the first Sunday of November.

Not every U.S. state recognizes daylight saving time

Though it’s become an international practice, there are a few places in the United States that do not observe daylight saving time. It is not observed in Hawaii and some areas in Arizona.

Permanent daylight saving time bill signed into law in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill in April, 2021 for Georgia to switch to daylight saving time year-round, but you should not expect time changes to stop anytime soon.

The law will only go into effect if Congress lifts a federal prohibition on states making daylight saving time permanent.

Rich Barak of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

About the Author

Staff
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this, too
2h ago
Joro spider could cover entire East Coast, study says
21h ago
Mountaintop revelation sets Andrew Young on his path
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top