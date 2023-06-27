Nurse is the third most popular profession on TikTok, study finds

TikTok isn’t just videos of people dancing. Many professionals log on to the social media platform to share insights and information about their careers.

RegisteredNursing.org analyzed the number of views for 35 professions on the platform. It based its selection on U.S. News and World Report’s 100 Best Jobs.

After eliminating careers with little or no presence on the app and removing those that overlapped with others, the website searched hashtags for each profession.

According to the analysis, nurses are the third most popular profession, with 41.7 billion views on TikTok. App users spent 427,425,000 hours watching content by nurses, from the app’s creation in 2016 as of May 9, RegisteredNursing.org found.

Nurse John, for example, has 5 million followers on Tiktok. His posts are entertaining, and he’s even set up a website that sells merchandise.

The only two careers with more views were doctors, with 61.4 billion, and teachers, with 61.3 billion. Viewers watched videos about doctors for more than 630 million hours, again followed closely by teachers, with more than 628 million hours.

For reference, 630 million hours is the equivalent of about 72,000 years.

“Treatment explanations and ‘doctor reacts’ videos are among the most-viewed physician content,” the analysts wrote. “You can find everything from pimple popping and earwax extraction to advice on when you need to seek medical attention for symptoms you are experiencing.”

Some nurses have discovered the pitfalls of the platform, however.

About a year ago, nurse Olivia Tyler faced widespread criticism for recording her reaction to losing a patient and posting it to TikTok.

“When a person dies, their first idea is to film, edit, and publish a TikTok for comments. And exposure,” TikToker marc0p0l0o3 commented.