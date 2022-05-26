Laugh and learn: These nurses are killing it on TikTok

Dr. Kojo Sarfo

A psychotherapist, mental health nurse practitioner, social media influencer and best-selling author, Dr. Kojo Sarfo is a polymath that keeps busy. The Hollywood mental health expert entertains his 2.3 million TikTok followers with skits, songs and the promotion of mental health awareness. Rather you want to laugh or learn, Dr. Sarfo is a great place to come for content when you need a break.

Nurse Blake

Nurse Blake describes himself on his website as an advocate, content creator, speaker and a registered nurse. The RN started as a patient transporter in 2012 before being accepted into nursing school at the University of Central Florida. After being turned away from a blood drive for his sexual orientation, Blake began the Banned4Life campaign. With over 771,000 followers on TikTok, Blake is wowing the internet with his health care adventures — as well as his now famous invention, the “scromper.”

If you can’t get enough of Blake on TikTok, good news, the social media influencer is going on tour.

Kelsey

Kelsey is a nurse with a passion for dancing and using humor to make a connection with her patients. If you are looking for a way to blow off steam, Kelsey has the answer.

With over 281,000 followers on TikTok, Kelsey is bringing brevity and joy to the health care industry by busting one move at a time.

Explore 5 ways to stay positive in a sometimes negative world

Vivian

Vivian is a registered labor and delivery nurse, and self-proclaimed “soon-to-be women’s health nurse practitioner.” Born and raised in L.A., the southern California native moved to Texas – where she attended Texas Christian University – to begin her nursing career.

On her website, Vivian said she hopes to “inspire people with my passion for sexual and reproductive health and enjoying life with food, traveling, and loved ones.”

Join the 133,000 people following Vivian’s health care journey on TikTok for some social media inspiration.

Andrew Rattay

Andrew Rattay, better known as Nurse Andy on TikTok, is not afraid to show his human side to the 119,000 followers on his account. Hilarious, insightful and working in healthcare, Rattay’s content can be a great way to unwind after a hard day at the medical center.

Nurse Kala

Springfield, Missouri’s Kala Baker transformed into a social media star after her viral TikTok dance landed her a Good Morning America appearance. Now the registered nurse is using her dance moves to entertain her fellow health care heroes and 59,000 TikTok followers on the regular.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.