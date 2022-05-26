ajc logo
Laugh and learn: These nurses are killing it on TikTok

Aster DM Healthcare is taking nominations for its Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award.The nurse who is chosen will received $250,000.“Nurses are the unsung heroes of the healthcare system which has been proven undoubtedly during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare.You can nominate yourself or pick a colleague you think deserves this recognition.In addition to the top prize winner, nine finalists also will receive money and prizes

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
You are going to want to hit that follow button

Nurses are taking over TikTok. From Miki Rai to Dr. Kojo Sarfo, they are going viral. And, it’s for good reason. These are seven social media stars that are worth clicking the follow button for.

If you are in nursing, then you likely find yourself in need of a distraction from the day-to-day stress. Being a healthcare hero is hard, after all. These TikTok stars are health care heroes too, and they know what you’re going through. Take a load off and live, laugh and learn with these hospital savvy content creators.

Miki Rai

For Miki Rai, it all started at nursing school. Now a registered nurse and social media influencer double threat with 2.4 million TikTok followers, the Seattle native first started blogging while attending UCLA.

“I began blogging while I was attending nursing school at UCLA,” Rai said on her website. “Much to my surprise, I discovered a large community of healthcare professionals who shared the same interests I do. I have a huge passion for education, content creation and digital design, which had led me to create content for my community on a day-to-day basis on Youtube, Instagram and TikTok.”

You can catch Rai on TikTok with her boyfriend, a medical doctor, as they share their experiences both in the hospital and at home.

@mikiraiofficial

How I went from HATING to LOVING my #nursing career. Use CareerBuilder to browse new opportunities STAT #nurse #newjob #ad

♬ original sound - Miki
Dr. Kojo Sarfo

A psychotherapist, mental health nurse practitioner, social media influencer and best-selling author, Dr. Kojo Sarfo is a polymath that keeps busy. The Hollywood mental health expert entertains his 2.3 million TikTok followers with skits, songs and the promotion of mental health awareness. Rather you want to laugh or learn, Dr. Sarfo is a great place to come for content when you need a break.

@dr.kojosarfo

It’s important to be kind! Depression is not a choice 🙏 #depresion #drkojo #keepgoing #recovery #kindness

♬ original sound - Dr. Kojo Sarfo, DNP

Nurse Blake

Nurse Blake describes himself on his website as an advocate, content creator, speaker and a registered nurse. The RN started as a patient transporter in 2012 before being accepted into nursing school at the University of Central Florida. After being turned away from a blood drive for his sexual orientation, Blake began the Banned4Life campaign. With over 771,000 followers on TikTok, Blake is wowing the internet with his health care adventures — as well as his now famous invention, the “scromper.”

If you can’t get enough of Blake on TikTok, good news, the social media influencer is going on tour.

@nurseblake

also pizza, if you give us pizza it better be good and warm #nurse #nursesoftiktok

♬ original sound - NurseBlake

Kelsey

Kelsey is a nurse with a passion for dancing and using humor to make a connection with her patients. If you are looking for a way to blow off steam, Kelsey has the answer.

With over 281,000 followers on TikTok, Kelsey is bringing brevity and joy to the health care industry by busting one move at a time.

@kweeshyc

I sometimes forget I have an “elevate the head of the bed” tattoo #nurse #psychnurse #tattoo

♬ What? Am I? - akil elijah
Vivian

Vivian is a registered labor and delivery nurse, and self-proclaimed “soon-to-be women’s health nurse practitioner.” Born and raised in L.A., the southern California native moved to Texas – where she attended Texas Christian University – to begin her nursing career.

On her website, Vivian said she hopes to “inspire people with my passion for sexual and reproductive health and enjoying life with food, traveling, and loved ones.”

Join the 133,000 people following Vivian’s health care journey on TikTok for some social media inspiration.

@viv_obnurse

L&D work vlog! #laboranddelivery #laboranddeliverynurse #registerednurse #nurse #obgyn #labornurse #workvlog #vlog #laboranddeliveryvlog #nursevlog

♬ come with me - favsoundds

Andrew Rattay

Andrew Rattay, better known as Nurse Andy on TikTok, is not afraid to show his human side to the 119,000 followers on his account. Hilarious, insightful and working in healthcare, Rattay’s content can be a great way to unwind after a hard day at the medical center.

@nurse_andy

Accidents happen, good nurses fix them 😅 #nurse #picc #silly

♬ I Love You Always Forever (Edit) - Donna Lewis

Nurse Kala

Springfield, Missouri’s Kala Baker transformed into a social media star after her viral TikTok dance landed her a Good Morning America appearance. Now the registered nurse is using her dance moves to entertain her fellow health care heroes and 59,000 TikTok followers on the regular.

@nursekala

What do you treasure?! #family #friends #music #food #PPE @vessifootwear

♬ Treasure - whaddup

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

