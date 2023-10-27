Nurse Blake’s Shock Advised Tour comes to Atlanta Dec. 1

Nurse Blake Lynch has turned a burgeoning social media following of over four million people into an arena-sellout career. The touring comedian and keynote speaker is perhaps best known for creating NurseCon at Sea, one of the most iconic nursing conferences in the world. This year, however, Nurse Blake’s Shock Advised Tour shows that the health care hero continues to pick up steam nationwide.

“It all started when, as a way for him to cope with the stress of his nursing job, Blake created and posted original comedy videos aimed at his profession,” a press release explained. “His lighthearted videos connected with nursing students and healthcare workers around the globe and went viral with over 300 million views and counting. He now tours the world with his comedy entertaining fans and lifting up healthcare workers everywhere. Blake also uses his platform as nursing’s biggest influencer to advocate for his fellow nurses.”

Nurse Blake’s 2022 PTO Comedy Tour grew from 14 shows to a whopping 55 performances, each of which sold out. By comparison, the traveling comic’s 2023 Shock Advised Tour is hitting 100 cities across the country.

When he’s not putting on shows, the former nurse is often advocating for his fellow health care heroes.

“Nurse Blake graduated BSN in 2014 from UCF in Orlando Florida,” according to his website. “As an advocate from the beginning, he was also the President of the Florida Nursing Student Association. In 2013, Nurse Blake started Banned4Life to end the permanent FDA gay blood ban, which ultimately contributed to the lifetime ban being lifted in 2015.”