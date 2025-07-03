3 leaders at UK hospital where a nurse was convicted of murdering babies are arrested

LONDON (AP) — Three senior leaders at the English hospital where nurse Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering babies were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, police said Tuesday.

The people under investigation for gross negligence manslaughter were arrested when a corporate manslaughter probe was expanded following Letby’s 2023 convictions for the infant deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England, said Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes of the Cheshire Constabulary.

“This focuses on senior leadership and their decision-making to determine whether any criminality has taken place concerning the response to the increased levels of fatalities,” Hughes said.