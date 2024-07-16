Breaking: Tune in now to Politically Georgia team broadcasting live from the RNC
How your habits might be hurting your hearing

Surprising sources of hearing damage and how to preserve your auditory health

By
17 minutes ago

We often take our hearing for granted, but the world around us is getting louder, putting our auditory health at risk.

While concertgoers might expect ringing ears, many everyday activities can also damage our hearing over time. Understanding hearing loss can help us take better precautions.

Science of sound and hearing

Sound waves enter the ear canal and cause the eardrum to vibrate. Tiny bones in the middle ear amplify these vibrations and transmit them to the cochlea in the inner ear. Inside the cochlea, thousands of hair cells convert these vibrations into electrical signals the brain interprets as sound.

Noise-induced hearing loss occurs when loud sounds damage or destroy these delicate hair cells. Once damaged, these cells don’t regenerate, leading to permanent hearing loss. The louder the sound and the longer the exposure, the greater the risk of damage.

Surprising sources of hearing damage

Your morning routine might be the first offender, according to Self. Smoothie blenders can reach up to 112 decibels — as loud as a chain saw 3 feet away. Consider using earplugs while whipping up breakfast, and be mindful of other noisy household chores like vacuuming or using power tools.

Commuting isn’t without risk, either. Trains, sirens and construction work can all reach harmful noise levels. When confronted with sudden loud noises, try pressing on the tragus (the small flap at your ear opening) to muffle the sound. “Some protection is better than nothing,” Amy Sarow, lead audiologist for the digital hearing health platform Soundly, told Self.

At work, various professions face hidden hearing hazards. Dentists, servers and factory workers are particularly at risk. If your workplace is consistently noisy, discuss hearing protection options with your employer.

Even leisure activities can pose a threat. Listening to podcasts or music at a high volume through headphones is a common culprit. At noisy gyms or restaurants, choose a spot away from speakers. “If somebody’s at an arm’s length from you and you find you’re having to raise your voice or you can’t hear them, that’s a sign that place is too loud,” Sarow said.

Protecting your hearing

While occasional exposure to loud sounds is usually fine, repeated encounters add up over time. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends limiting hearing 85 decibels to eight hours a day.

Here are some strategies to protect your hearing.

  • Follow the 60/60 rule: When using headphones, keep the volume below 60% and listen for no more than 60 minutes at a time, the American Osteopathic Association reported.
  • Take listening breaks and give your ears time to recover after exposure to loud noises.
  • When possible, stay away from the source of loud sounds.

If you believe you have noise-induced hearing loss, start protecting your hearing as much as possible and make an appointment with your doctor, according to the CDC.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

