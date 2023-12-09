Program connects students with hearing loss

“I have a list of accommodations that makes the playing field even with other students who aren’t hard of hearing,” she said. “But I had one teacher who didn’t fully understand or follow them. I really struggled during my sophomore year of high school. I was falling behind, and I felt no one was looking out for me.”

Sheheane found an ally and advocate in Amanda Clements, a teacher who travels to about 10 different Cobb County schools to work with deaf and hard of hearing (DHH) students. The two met when Sheheane was in middle school.

“She fought hard for me,” said Sheheane. “She helped me learn to advocate for myself.”

Last year, Sheheane approached Clements with an idea to help other students dealing with similar issues. Her goal was to connect elementary, middle and high schoolers with support and friendship.

“I wanted other kids to know they aren’t alone; other people are also struggling with the same situation,” said Sheheane. “It’s important for them to know there are people who care. I care.”

The result is the DHH Lunch Bunch, a midday meeting of students from Pickett’s Mill, Frey and Ford elementaries in Acworth. Parents ferry the kids to the gatherings about four times a year at Frey.

“They make friends, bond and share stories about things a normal kid on the playground wouldn’t talk to you about, like decorating their hearing aids,” said Clements. “They share experiences they wouldn’t with other peers.”

Sheheane said it’s been thrilling to see how much the kids love getting together.

“I remember one fourth grade girl was sharing an experience with a younger girl who was in shock; she’d never met anyone who went through what she was going through,” she said. “And it’s been good for the parents who can meet other parents and talk.”

One of the group’s favorite games is what Sheheane calls “never have I ever - hearing loss edition.”

“Like, never have I ever lied to my parents and said I didn’t hear them when I did,” she said. “They loved that one.”

Sheheane hopes the program will grow and expand after she goes on to what she hopes will be a pediatric nursing career. Clements is already working on it.

“We’ve been investigating having bus service to bring the students when the parents can’t,” she said. “We’re trying to get other school clusters in the county involved, even if it’s virtual. We’ve seen the positive results and want them to continue.”

Information about the Frey Elementary is online at cobbk12.org/frey. For details about the Lunch Bunch, contact Amanda Clements at Amanda.Clements@cobbk12.org.

