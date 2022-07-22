Four ways to use your smartphone to cope with hearing loss

Utilize sound recognition features

Oftentimes, the most inconvenient parts of hearing loss are the small noises you miss. Missing a door knock or a smoke alarm can have consequences Luckily, your smartphone can help with that.

Apple has a Sound Recognition feature that allows the iPhone to listen for various noises, such as babies crying, cats or dogs, doorbells, glass breaking and more. To find this feature, go to Settings > Accessibility.

Google smartphones also have this feature, which can be accessed with their Live Transcribe and Notification App. This app comes with all Pixel phones, and can be downloaded on all other Androids. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Sound Notifications>Open Sound Notifications.

Use headphones to filter sound

If you sometimes have trouble hearing anything around you when you have headphones in, wireless headphones can help with that.

Android has a Sound Amplifier App, which will allow you to reduce noise, turn up quiet sounds and boost high or low frequencies in your wireless headphones.

With any Apple AirPods or Beats headphones, you can adjust the headphones in the Control Center of your phone.

If you have AirPods Pro or Max, you can access Transparency Mode in your phone’s control center, which allows you to tweak the transparency of your headphones, making it easier to hear your surroundings while still listening in on your phone.

Pair your hearing aid to your device

Apple has a Made for iPhone hearing aid program. Hearing aids can be connected to an iPhone via bluetooth, and most of the features outlined above for headphones can be used for hearing aids as well. You can even stream music or podcasts directly to your hearing aids.

For Android phones, you can also pair them with your device via bluetooth, however, features vary by manufacturer. Make sure to check compatibility before you buy.