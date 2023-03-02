Florida man dies from brain-eating amoeba

Naegleria is a single-celled living organism so small it can be seen only with a microscope. Commonly found in lakes, rivers, hot springs and soil. Only one species of Naegleria, Naegleria fowleri, infects people, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The man’s identity hasn’t been made public yet, but officials say they believe he was using tap water to rinse his sinuses. Although it’s rare to be infected with Naegleria, it can happen when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. Drinking tap water cannot cause the infection, the Charlotte County Department of Health stated in a news release.