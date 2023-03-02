Florida man dies from brain-eating amoeba

Health officials in Florida are investigating the death of a man infected with Naegleria fowleri, or brain-eating amoeba.
Naegleria is a single-celled living organism so small it can be seen only with a microscope. Commonly found in lakes, rivers, hot springs and soil. Only one species of Naegleria, Naegleria fowleri, infects people, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The man’s identity hasn’t been made public yet, but officials say they believe he was using tap water to rinse his sinuses. Although it’s rare to be infected with Naegleria, it can happen when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. Drinking tap water cannot cause the infection, the Charlotte County Department of Health stated in a news release.
With allergy season arriving early, you might be tempted to find relief with a sinus rinse. If so, health officials say, use only distilled or sterile water. You can use tap water if you boil it for at least a minute and let it cool before sinus rinsing. They also advise:
- Do not allow water to go up your nose when bathing, showering, washing your face or swimming in a plastic or blow-up pool.
- Do not jump into or put your head under bath water.
- Do not allow children to play unsupervised with hoses or sprinklers.
- Keep plastic or blow-up pools clean and disinfected between each use.
If you experience any of the following symptoms after swimming in a lake or river — or using a sinus rinse — seek medical help:
- Headache
- Fever
- Nausea
- Disorientation
- Vomiting
- Stiff neck
- Seizures
- Loss of balance
- Hallucinations
