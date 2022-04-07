Why does pollen make you miserable? Here’s why it triggers allergies

“Most of the pollen that causes allergic reactions comes from trees, grasses and weeds,” according to AAFA. These plants make the tiny pollen grains that travel with the wind and enter through the eyes or nose.

“Flowering plants that spread their pollen by insects — like roses and some trees, like cherry and pear trees — usually do not cause allergic rhinitis,” the AAFA said.

What can you do to help your allergies?

Here are some ways to prevent allergic reactions to pollen, according to the AAFA:

• Ideally, you should start taking an allergy treatment before the pollen season starts.

• It’s best to limit outdoor time and keep windows closed when pollen counts are high.

• When you’re outside, wear sunglasses and cover your hair.

• Take a daily shower before going to bed and wash bedding in “hot, soapy water” weekly.

• Change and wash clothes worn outside.

The foundation also recommends tracking pollen counts — or how much pollen is in the air.

When is allergy season over? Technically, it never really ends.

Different allergy seasons stretch for much of the year, according to the Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center.

“Tree pollen season is usually at the beginning of spring in March, April and the first half of May while the grass pollen season is typically mid-May through early-to-mid-July,” Allergist-immunologist David M. Lang told the nonprofit. “And the ragweed season is usually from mid-August until that first frost.”

But the length — and intensity — of the pollen season depends on your location and the weather.

Climate change has also caused the seasons to get longer and caused higher pollen counts, AAFA reported.

