Itchin’ mad about the early pollen? Blame the warm weather

Those affected by the pollen should plan to limit outdoor activities when possible, according to AAFA. When outside, consider sunglasses and a hat to keep pollen out of your hair and eyes and hopefully your nose.

Other tips include showering before bed to remove any pollen on the body, washing bedding at least weekly in hot water and changing clothes after being outdoors, according to allergy experts.

And no, moving out of the South won’t help, according to experts. Other areas also have pollen, just not as early.

What about pets?

Dogs and cats won’t be able to let you know they’re miserable. But the pollen may be affecting them, too, according to Dr. Sydney Jackson with New Hope Animal Hospital in Dallas.

“Just like us, some people are more affected by allergies than others,” Jackson said. “With some dogs, and cats too, you’ll see a really big difference in them once the springtime rolls around.”

Allergy symptoms in pets may lead to skin irritations and ear infections, Jackson said. Her practice has already seen an increase in furry patients with allergies, including some upper respiratory issues.

Animals may need allergy medications just like humans, the veterinarian said. Also, wipe their paws when they come inside to avoid the spread of pesky pollen.