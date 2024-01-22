Emergency shortage: Macon hospital encourages blood donations

“Please make an appointment to donate blood and provide a vital resource needed here at Piedmont Macon and across the country,” she said in a press release.

Piedmont said it encourages all staff members, volunteers and local residents to donate blood in the immediate future. Those interested in donating can find an upcoming blood drive nearby by visiting redcrossblood.org.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty refrigerator without any blood products,” Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, said in a press release. “A person needs lifesaving blood every two seconds in our country — and its availability can be the difference between life and death, however, blood is only available thanks to the generosity of those who roll up a sleeve to donate.”

Interested donors can also make a same-day appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting the Red Cross blood donor app or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

“Although Middle Georgia hospitals have been sharing blood resources to ensure patient safety, timing is of the essence,” Piedmont stated in a press release. “The American Red Cross, which is the primary blood supplier for Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital, needs your help now to address this emergency blood shortage and save the lives we could lose if the supply runs out entirely.”