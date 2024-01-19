These are 2024′s most in-demand health care jobs, according to analysis

Audiologists identify and manage disorders concerning hearing, balance and other neural systems. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, these health care providers generally earn a master’s degree in audiology, serve a fellowship or externship for a year and continue their education to fulfill licensing requirements.

Radiation therapists

Radiation therapists account for 27,000 Google searches each month and an estimated 700 jobs within the health care industry this year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, these practitioners administer radiation doses to cancer patients and typically need an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. Most states also require they be licensed or certified.

Respiratory therapists

An average 58,000 people are searching for respiratory therapist information on Google each month, a health care role expected to provide a whopping 8,600 jobs in 2024. The Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science reported respiratory therapists help patients who have difficulties breathing by working directly with doctors. There are associate and bachelor’s degrees in respiratory therapy.

Occupational therapists

Occupational therapists account for an estimated 9,600 jobs this year, as well as 32,000 monthly Google searches. The American Occupational Therapy Association reported occupational therapists use everyday activities to promote health and well being.

Surgical technologists

Surgical technologists average 16,000 monthly Google searches and an anticipated 8,600 jobs this year. According to the Association of Surgical Technologists, they serve as a “surgeon’s co-pilot” by providing instruments and supplies.