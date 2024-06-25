Pulse

Doctors perform kidney transplant on awake patient — on purpose

Transplant team uses specialized spinal shot instead of general anesthesia. ‘It was a pretty cool experience,’ patient says

By
1 hour ago

When John Nicolas went under the knife for his kidney transplant last month, the Chicago native was fully awake and aware. The 28-year-old participated in a major first for the Illinois hospital.

“Inside the operating room, it was an incredible experience being able to show a patient what their new kidney looked like before placing it inside the body,” Dr. Satish Nadig, director of the Northwestern Medicine Comprehensive Transplant Center, said in a news release.

Rather than using general anesthesia, the transplant surgeon and his team used a specialized spinal shot that allowed Nicolas to painlessly and safely remain cognizant for his procedure. It’s a new operation designed to aid patients who face serious health risks when placed under general anesthesia.

A success, Nicolas was discharged less than 24 hours after the operation.

ExploreGeorgia hospital ‘redefining what’s possible’ with state-first treatment

“It was a pretty cool experience to know what was happening in real time and be aware of the magnitude of what they were doing,” Nicholas said in a news release. “At one point during surgery, I recall asking, ‘should I be expecting the spinal anesthesia to kick in?’ They had already been doing a lot of work and I had been completely oblivious to that fact. Truly, no sensation whatsoever. I had been given some sedation for my own comfort, but I was still aware of what they were doing. Especially when they called out my name and told me about certain milestones they had reached.”

Now, Northwestern Medicine is establishing a new program, AWAKE, which stands for accelerated surgery without general anesthesia in kidney transplantation, for patients just like Nicholas. Through the program, the hospital hopes to offer this new procedure to anyone with significant anesthesia phobias, health risks or unique circumstances that make it impractical.

ExploreAtlanta hospital named a ‘Center of Excellence’ in robotic surgery

“It really opens up a whole new door and is another tool in our toolbelt for the field of transplantation,” Nadig said.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Douglas County

BREAKING
Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office2h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

CeeLo Green honored by DeKalb commissioners
11m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

ANALYSIS
A determined judge vows to keep Trump case moving

Credit: AJC

Atlanta to consider $2M settlement for students tased during BLM protests

Credit: AJC

Atlanta to consider $2M settlement for students tased during BLM protests

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Expert advice on weathering Georgia’s heat and humidity
The Latest

Piedmont expands virtual care access for Georgia patients
24m ago
25% of yards may have unsafe lead levels. What that means for kids
2h ago
Tame your mane with these 7 must-have claw clips for every hair type
Featured

Credit: Blake Guthrie

Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Atlanta’s presidential debate means security, traffic challenges
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds