Atlanta hospital named a ‘Center of Excellence’ in robotic surgery

Atlanta-based health care system Piedmont announced on Monday that Piedmont Fayette Hospital has been accredited by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery. SRC is a nonprofit patient safety organization that accredits health care providers across the globe. On its website, the organization reported that accredited health care facilities see a plethora of improvements across multiple metrics, including a decrease in procedure complications, improved patient satisfaction and improved patient safety.

“The fundamentals of an SRC Accreditation are intrinsic to the delivery of safe and effective patient care,” the SRC reported. “Designees that follow SRC’s proven processes and methodologies will increase their case volumes, improve outcomes and reduce complications – results that directly impact the bottom line.”

Previously, Piedmont Fayette Hospital only utilized robotic surgery for large incisions. Now the Atlanta-area hospital utilizes advanced robotic arms for more nuanced surgeries, particularly through the use of an advanced HD camera that gives surgeons a three-dimensional view of the incision area. Piedmont reported that the use of robotics in surgery has led to decreased blood loss, a reduced risk of infection, less patient pain, less scarring, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times.