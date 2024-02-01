Dating in 2024: 37% of Georgians want other person to pay

The company reported “32% of respondents find it important that their date picks up the tab on the first date. Among all generations, Gen X values this the most (36%). The highest percentage nationally is in Delaware, Hawaii, Nevada, and South Dakota (50%), whereas residents of Illinois care about this the least (10%).”

A total 89% of those asked said it is important for future partners to be financially stable. Over 10% said they pay for the first date more often than they would like. An additional 18% said they believe it is important they make more money than their partner.

While 32% of respondents across the U.S. said they want their date to pick up the tab, Georgia bachelors and bachelorettes are even less likely to pick up the check than the average American. In the Peach State, 37% of respondents said their dates should pay instead. In the Southeast, the only states with stingier dates were Alabama (42%), South Carolina (42%) and North Carolina (45%).

“While 32% of respondents expect the other person to pay on a first date, it turns out it’s mostly men who pick up the tab in practice,” Traders Best reported. “A whopping 74% of male respondents say they usually pay on the first date. In contrast, only 2% of women do, with non-binary respondents more frequently opting to split the bill.”