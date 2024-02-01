Is dating a resident doctor all that? Look out for these red flags

Explore Visiting Nurse Health System celebrates 75th anniversary with fundraiser

Honey, are you home?

According to dating tip source Her Way, one of the biggest red flags to look out for when dating a resident comes down to scheduling. Doctors, especially those in residency, have sporadic and often overwhelming work lives. From weekends to odd hours late into the night, a doctor’s work schedule can ruin a relationship. If long periods of time away from your significant other or often canceled date plans ruins the fun for you, dating a doctor may be a bad idea.

Can I borrow some money?

Medical doctors can make proverbial mountains of cash later in their careers. It is important to remember, however, their high pay is balanced out by their astronomical student loan debts. Students have to pay for eight years of postsecondary education before becoming doctors. In the end, it can translate to well over $215,000 in loans.

According to Med School Insiders, it can take decades to pay it all off. This can lead to a significant delay in big life purchases, such as cars, houses or even starting a family. If you are looking to hit the ground running with your partner by achieving any of those major financial goals quickly, dating a doctor may not be for you.

How are you feeling today?

Another major red flag to consider when dating doctors is poor mental health, Her Way reported. Doctors have to face difficult situations on the job, as well as long hours and overwhelming task lists. From losing a patient to suffering from burnout, doctors can face a lot in just a day. Dating a doctor can often mean practicing patience to an extent some bachelors and bachelorettes may not be prepared for.