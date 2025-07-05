Caitlin Clark to miss 5th straight game for Fever with a strained left groin

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark will miss her fifth consecutive game with a strained left groin for the Indiana Fever when they host Los Angeles.
The Fever announced Clark's status on Friday, a day before their game against the Sparks. Clark's most recent absence came Thursday night when she sat out Indiana's 81-54 win over Las Vegas as the Fever snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Aces.
She also missed the WNBA Commissioner's Cup victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, which did not count toward the regular-season standings.
Clark, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft and one of the two captains selected for the WNBA All-Star Game later this month, never missed a game in college at Iowa or with the Fever as a rookie. A strained quadriceps earlier this season kept her out for five games.
___
AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/WNBA
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?