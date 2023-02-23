X
Dark Mode Toggle

Women’s Choice Award announces best hospitals in Georgia

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals within the U.S. for 2023 has revealed Georgia’s top medical centers for patient experience. It’s an award designed to educate women on which Georgia hospitals will provide them with the best healthcare experience.

“In today’s highly competitive hospital environment, 86% of women would travel up to 50 miles for a hospital that was rated best inpatient experience, according to a national survey of 1,000 women respondents,” the organization reported. “According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, good patient experience positively correlates to disease management, adherence to treatment plans and health outcomes.

“To help women simplify their choices, the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience are awarded because they excel in the patient’s willingness to recommend, as well as doctor communications, staff help, cleanliness, providing recovery information, explanation of medications, communication by nurses and peacefulness of the room at night.”

ExploreEmoji keyboard for nurses launches on iOS

Atlanta’s Cancer Treatment Centers of America earned the highest spot with an 89 out of 100 patient recommendation score. The treatment center has garnered 2023 Women’s Choice Awards in a number of other categories as well, including cancer care, mammograms and comprehensive breast care.

Northside Hospital’s Cherokee location came in second with a patient recommendation score of 84. The hospital earned awards in Minimally Invasive Surgery, Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Patient Experience, Stroke Care and Best Mammogram Imaging Center.

Northside Hospital’s Atlanta location was third with a score of 77 and awards in Bariatrics, Cancer Care, Comprehensive Breast Centers, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Patient Experience, Patient Safety, Stroke Care, Women’s Services and Best Mammogram Imaging Center.

ExploreExperts weigh in on the joys and woes of virtual nursing

In fourth place, Emory University Hospital had a score of 77 with awards in Heart Care, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Patient Experience, Stroke Care and Best Mammogram Imaging Center.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind5h ago

Griffin church mistakenly ousted by Baptist Convention for woman pastor
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Trump attorneys: Special grand jury probe ‘a clown show’
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
13h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp heading to Texas for national donor retreat
4h ago
The Latest

Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275,000 for Georgia children’s hospital
2h ago
Why are hospitals raising nurse pay?
2h ago
Emoji keyboard for nurses launches on iOS
Featured

Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
1h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
22h ago
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top