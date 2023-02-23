Women’s Choice Award announces best hospitals in Georgia

The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals within the U.S. for 2023 has revealed Georgia’s top medical centers for patient experience. It’s an award designed to educate women on which Georgia hospitals will provide them with the best healthcare experience.
“In today’s highly competitive hospital environment, 86% of women would travel up to 50 miles for a hospital that was rated best inpatient experience, according to a national survey of 1,000 women respondents,” the organization reported. “According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, good patient experience positively correlates to disease management, adherence to treatment plans and health outcomes.
“To help women simplify their choices, the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience are awarded because they excel in the patient’s willingness to recommend, as well as doctor communications, staff help, cleanliness, providing recovery information, explanation of medications, communication by nurses and peacefulness of the room at night.”
Atlanta’s Cancer Treatment Centers of America earned the highest spot with an 89 out of 100 patient recommendation score. The treatment center has garnered 2023 Women’s Choice Awards in a number of other categories as well, including cancer care, mammograms and comprehensive breast care.
Northside Hospital’s Cherokee location came in second with a patient recommendation score of 84. The hospital earned awards in Minimally Invasive Surgery, Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Patient Experience, Stroke Care and Best Mammogram Imaging Center.
Northside Hospital’s Atlanta location was third with a score of 77 and awards in Bariatrics, Cancer Care, Comprehensive Breast Centers, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Patient Experience, Patient Safety, Stroke Care, Women’s Services and Best Mammogram Imaging Center.
In fourth place, Emory University Hospital had a score of 77 with awards in Heart Care, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Patient Experience, Stroke Care and Best Mammogram Imaging Center.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com