Women’s Choice Award announces best hospitals in Georgia

“In today’s highly competitive hospital environment, 86% of women would travel up to 50 miles for a hospital that was rated best inpatient experience, according to a national survey of 1,000 women respondents,” the organization reported. “According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, good patient experience positively correlates to disease management, adherence to treatment plans and health outcomes.

“To help women simplify their choices, the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience are awarded because they excel in the patient’s willingness to recommend, as well as doctor communications, staff help, cleanliness, providing recovery information, explanation of medications, communication by nurses and peacefulness of the room at night.”