Emoji keyboard for nurses launches on iOS

“One of the cool features is that you can still use the emojis without turning on the Nurse Emoji Keyboard,” Nurse.org reported. “Simply click on the emoji you want to use, hit copy, and then paste it into a text message!”

The Nurse Emoji Keyboard Stickers app allows users to alternate between five different skin tones, as well as the “default emoji yellow.”

“There are emojis for everything including laughing, sleeping/tired, hungry, gossiping, and even bathroom breaks,” Nurse.org reported. “But let’s be honest — nurses rarely will get to use that one! In addition to the typical emojis, there are specific designs for travel nurses, student nurses, and even night shift nurses.”

The application also includes phrase support badges for coworker shout outs, credential badges to show off the user’s certifications and a variety of nurse-centric situational emojis to help users quickly explain their nursing shifts.