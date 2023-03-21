X

This tick-borne disease is now endemic in 10 U.S. states

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Georgia is not on the list

Babesiosis, a tick-borne disease, is endemic in 10 U.S. states, according to a March 2023 report by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The parasitic disease primarily occurs within the Northeast and Midwest. As cases continue to rise in several states, the CDC has advised for an increase in tick prevention messaging and traveler risk awareness.

“During 2011–2019, U.S. babesiosis incidence significantly increased in northeastern states,” the CDC reported. “Three states (Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont) that were not considered to have endemic babesiosis had significantly increasing incidences and reported case counts similar to or higher than those in the seven states with known endemic transmission.”

ExploreThese states are seeing massive drops in travel nurse pay

Babesiosis is now considered endemic in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

“During 2011–2019, a total of 16,456 cases of babesiosis were reported to CDC by 37 states, including 16,174 (98.2%) reported from the 10 states included in this analysis,” the CDC reported. While babesiosis can range from eliciting severe symptoms to being completely asymptomatic, certain patients can experience complications such as thrombocytopenia, renal failure, and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Common symptoms of babesiosis include fever, muscle pain, joint pain and headache.

The worst symptoms of the parasitic disease, however, are often the result of blood transfusions.

ExploreEmory Healthcare partners with Press Ganey to improve nursing effectiveness, satisfaction

“Babesia is transmissible via blood transfusion, and persons who acquire babesiosis through contaminated blood have been shown to have significantly worse health outcomes and a higher risk for death than do those who acquire the disease from a tick bite,” the CDC reported.

“Currently, the FDA recommends blood donation screening for babesiosis in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Babesiosis risk in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont is comparable to that in the northeastern and midwestern states where babesiosis has been considered endemic, and FDA guidance recommends blood donor screening for Babesia infection in those states. Ongoing evaluation of both tickborne and transfusion transmission risks in states that border those with endemic transmission is important for the evaluation and evolution of babesiosis blood screening policy.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term2h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
14h ago

Decatur Book Festival cancels 2023 event, plans to resume in 2024
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Awaiting DNC decision, Atlanta leaders fight for best position
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Awaiting DNC decision, Atlanta leaders fight for best position
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case
14h ago
The Latest

Doctors remove fetus from 1-year-old girl’s brain
55m ago
Nurses share their grossest work stories
1h ago
Nurse fired after hugging coworker
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
22h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top