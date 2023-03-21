This tick-borne disease is now endemic in 10 U.S. states

“During 2011–2019, U.S. babesiosis incidence significantly increased in northeastern states,” the CDC reported. “Three states (Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont) that were not considered to have endemic babesiosis had significantly increasing incidences and reported case counts similar to or higher than those in the seven states with known endemic transmission.”

Explore These states are seeing massive drops in travel nurse pay

Babesiosis is now considered endemic in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.