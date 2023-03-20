X

Emory Healthcare partners with Press Ganey to improve nursing effectiveness, satisfaction

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
‘It’s so important for staff to feel heard’

The nursing industry is facing a crisis. According to a Nov. 2022 survey, nurses are not optimistic about the future of their careers. A majority of nurses are frustrated at work, exhausted and burnt out. And it’s all happening during a worsening nationwide worker shortage.

To combat some of the work-related things that burden modern nurses, Emory Healthcare is looking to Press Ganey, a healthcare performance improvement solutions company.

“It’s so important for staff to feel heard and feel like we are concerned enough to listen to them,” Emory Healthcare chief nursing executive Sharon Pappas told Press Ganey. “We implement many of the ideas from clinical nurses. We always listen to hear.”

ExploreGrady celebrates opening of $237 million outpatient facility

Putting it into practice, Emory’s chief nursing officers tasked practice councils with educating nurses on best bedside shift practices to improve work efficiency and effectiveness. But first, they simply listened when nurses discussed the barriers they faced. It’s a practice that his having a massive impact in Johns Creek.

Engaging nurses through surveys and other Press Ganey tools, Heather Redrick, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient services for Emory Johns Creek Hospital, said Emory has “helped make our teams aware that we want to hear their voice.”

ExploreThis antibiotic-resistant bacteria is on the rise, and the CDC is worried

According to Chief nursing officer of Emory University Hospital Nancye Feistritzer, the data provided by the surveys and other initiatives Emory Healthcare has begun utilizing to assist nurses is bringing more than the issues faced by nurses to the forefront. It’s also bringing forward their accomplishments.

“We use our Press Ganey data to call out and celebrate employees’ accomplishments in real time,” she said. “Using information to measure progress and outcomes — there’s few more powerful things than that.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Jones-backed hospital fight could tie up legislative session2h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
2h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

International travel rebound fueling growth of Delta flights overseas
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

International travel rebound fueling growth of Delta flights overseas
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

LB Jordan Boyd commits to Georgia Tech
3h ago
The Latest

5 countries that produce the best nurses
1h ago
Florida bill may ban APRNs from using ‘doctor’ title
1h ago
These states are seeing massive drops in travel nurse pay
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top