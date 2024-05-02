Atlanta area events cater to kids, adults with sensory sensitivities

For children and adults with sensory processing issues, large crowds, loud noises and other typical characteristics of fun destinations can pose some challenges.

If you’d like to get out and about in the Atlanta area, the following events and destinations are either holding sensory friendly happenings this month, or have tools to help make your visit more fun and welcoming.

4-7 p.m. Monday, May 20. Adults $14.95, children 3-12 $11.95, free for members. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859.

Head to Atlanta Botanical Garden for a special event exclusively for guests with cognitive and sensory processing disabilities and their families. Fun drop-in learning and art stations will be available 4-6 p.m., and Jeanne Lyon and Friends will present a “Fantastic Bug-Snackin’ Plants” show about plants with special gifts and special needs.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 13 and 20. Free. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. 770-528-2376.

Bring a bagged lunch or snacks and join the Switzer branch of Cobb County Libraries for Sensory Friendly Movie Mondays. Lights will be dimmed, closed captions will be displayed, movement and talking are welcomed, and fidget items and activities will be provided. Seating is limited and starts at 10:45 a.m. Movie Mondays are intended to be inclusive programs for adults with special needs, and all are welcome to join. Scheduled movies are “Brave” on May 6, “A Man Called Otto” on May 13 and “Wonder” on May 20.

2-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28. Included with general admission of $5-$10, free for members and children 2 and under. Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

On the last Tuesday of each month, the Southern Museum hosts a sensory friendly afternoon. Visitors with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing issues or special needs will be able to explore the museum at their own pace, and all ages are welcome.

11 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Free for all attendees. Studio Movie Grill, Mansell Crossing, 7730 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 470-657-0300.

Watch the movie “If,” starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski, with the lights up, the volume low and with moving, talking and even dancing in the aisles welcomed. Tickets are available at the box office as early as the Wednesday prior to the Saturday movie.

9 a.m. early museum access, 10:15 a.m. film. Sunday, May 5. $23.95-$25.95, with a second movie available for an additional $5 on-site. Fernbank natural history museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Guests with sensory sensitivities or special needs who might benefit from a less-crowded environment can head to Fernbank to explore the museum and WildWoods an hour before the regular museum opening. In addition, the movie “Superhuman Body: Medical Marvels” will be shown with modified lighting, lowered volume and no need for 3D glasses.

1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta. $25 for non-members, $22.50 for members. Get 20% off with the promo code ASD. Ticket sales: 404-873-3391, administration 404-873-3089.

Enjoy a puppet show based on a popular children’s book featuring Stellaluna, a baby fruit bat. Tickets also include a create-a-puppet workshop and admission to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum. A quiet area, fidget toys, social stories, sound-reducing headphones and light-reducing sunglasses are available. Lighting is adjusted, and sounds are low and consistent during the show.

11-11:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, and Monday, May 20. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9707.

Join Miss Jessica for a special small group storytime for neurodivergent patrons. Call or email the branch to register by the Saturday before the event. The storytime is for ages 2-6, and you’ll need to stay with your child during the program.

Atlanta destinations that provide sensory friendly assistance

Zoo Atlanta: Zoo Atlanta lets you borrow free sensory bags with fidget tools, noise canceling headphones, weighted lap pads and more. Quiet Zones and Headphone Zones are also available, and the zoo’s staff receives continuous training on assisting and accommodating guests with sensory needs.

Georgia Aquarium: The aquarium offers a sensory room and bags, as well as sensory hours. From 8 -9 a.m. or 9-10 a.m., (depending on hours of operation) there will be fewer guests, reduced lights and audio, and quiet spaces in galleries. The staff receives continuous training on assisting and accommodating guests with sensory needs.

High Museum of Art: A social story is available to help you prepare for your visit, as is a sensory guide with information on stimuli you may encounter. You can also access a sensory map online or at the museum to help you locate spaces that tend to be quieter and less crowded, have low light, and allow for tactile engagement and activities.