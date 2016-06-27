Well, good news parents — a few products can help your child by decreasing sensory over- or under-stimulation.

Since every child manifests autism in a personal and specific way, keep in mind that not every product will work with every child. However, with a few of these tricks up your sleeve, you might just have your autistic child loving the pool in no time.

Ear Band-It

Some children will refuse to put their head underwater because they don't like getting water in their ears. This can have an effect on how well your child will interact in the pool and how much success he will have with swim lessons.

You may have tried earplugs, but drug store ear plugs often get wet, don't stay in place, or don't cover the ear hole completely, letting water get in.

Ear Band-It, which uses a combination of high-quality earplugs and a protective headband, will keep the water out of your child’s ears so he can attempt to put his head under without water getting in, or without sound or pressure disturbances.

Swim caps For kiddos who can't stand the feeling of getting their hair wet, try using a swim cap. Not only will the swim cap keep your child's hair dry as a bone, but it will also add gentle compression that will relax her system.

Just like pressure vests, weighted blankets and compression therapy, feeling the gentle compression of a swim cap may have a therapeutic affect on your child. Just make sure to get a swim cap that isn't too small or too loose; finding a cap that fits your child's head can make all the difference. If your child seems resistant to trying the swim cap, let her get used to it by testing it out at home first, either in the tub or just wearing it around the house.

Swim-friendly life jackets

www.konfidence-usa.com

If your autistic child does not swim yet, fear of drowning can cause a strong resistance to getting in the pool. Although you can find many swim aids to keep your child afloat, try to look for one that allows your child more freedom of movement, like a swim-friendly life jacket.

Companies like Konfindence have developed sleek life jackets specifically designed for swimming in a pool. Once the "Konfindence" builds, your little one may be more apt to try swimming without the jacket and might be more successful with swim lessons.

Comfortable swim goggles

www.madebymydad.com

Chlorinated water can burn everyone's eyes at first, and for an autistic child this sensation can feel intolerable. Using goggles provides an effective solution, but many goggles have rubber straps that do not stay in place.

Made by Dad has created a series of goggles that have both comfortable and functional headbands designed to stay in place. With a pair of goggles like these, your little one will get a chance to look around under the water without feeling overwhelmed.

Full-body swimsuits If your child becomes agitated by the sudden change in temperature when getting into the pool, try buying her a swimsuit that covers the arms and legs. Although she will still feel a temperature change, the additional fabric can help make the transition more tolerable. Look for a suit with thicker fabric, which will create more of a barrier between your child and the water.The extra coverage means additional sun protection, too.

