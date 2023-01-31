A psychotherapist’s survival tactics for the modern world

Stick up for yourself. If being treated badly is a part of your experience either at home or work, you can sometimes get so used to it that you don’t realize it is continually happening to you. You actually start to see being downtrodden as normal and to accept it as “That’s just the way it is,” and that is very wrong. The problem is: 1. It isn’t normal, and 2. You may start acting like it is, because that’s what you are being taught. Answer: You need to leave and start over.

Explore How you can deal with emotional triggers

If starting over is daunting, just think about spending the rest of your life in these kinds of relationships. I was about 10 years old when I realized that not all families fight at the dinner table and that many other families are actually nice to each other. My answer: I decided to leave and go to college with the help of a National Merit Scholarship when I was 16.