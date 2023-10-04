6 movies where nurses are the star

BreakingNews
If you’re looking for something to add to your watch list this season, why not check out a flick that follows the story of someone working in your profession? Whether it be a documentary, a twisted tale or a heart breaking drama, there are many movies that give unique takes on the lives of nurses.

Here are six movies featuring nurses to add to your watchlist:

‘The English Patient’

Set in Italy during World War II, Juliette Binoche stars as Hana, a nurse who cares for a severely burned man, played by Ralph Fiennes. While nursing him back to health, she unexpectedly goes on her own journey of self-discovery to heal her own scars. Available on Amazon Prime.

‘The Nun’s Story’

This 1959 drama starring Audrey Hepburn is based on the true story of a woman who leaves her life behind to become a nurse and a nun. Her journey takes her to the Belgian Congo, when her willingness to help others is challenged after her father is killed by Nazis. Available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

‘Nurses: If Florence Could See Us Now’

This 2023 documentary introduces viewers to more than 100 nurses, sharing the beauty and pain of nursing and reflecting on what it means to be a nurse in the United States. Available on Amazon Prime.

‘Meet the Parents’

If you’re in need of a laugh, this classic comedy, featuring Ben Stiller as a male nurse, doesn’t disappoint. Stiller’s character travels to meet his girlfriends parents in hopes of proposing. But her father, played by Robert De Niro, doesn’t make it easy. Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

‘Wit’

Based on a Pulitzer-prize winning stage play, this movie was made for MAX. Audra McDonald plays Susie Monahan, a primary care nurse who provides an oasis for an ovarian cancer patient. Available on MAX.

‘13 Weeks’

“13 Weeks” is a touching reality series that follows six travel nurses on assignment in California. The show explores their daily lives, interactions with patients. Available on NurseTV via YouTube.

